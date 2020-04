Dawn recently had been in headlines for all the wrong reasons.

When headlines makers become headlines, that is food for though for whole Pakistani nation.



On Dawn news that PM did meet Faisal Edhi, who is now tested positive for COVID-19, and could possible be infected from the virus.



The Indian user commented that "its the best way to get rid of him".



Dawn.com then posted like for the Indian's post.

This is no way for a leading news organisation to behave.

To act against its own country, its institutions, its solidarity, its security. Like I said their history of acts against Pakistan is very long.







The worst thing is that they sneakingly deleted the like.



Cowards are what cowards do.

Click to expand...