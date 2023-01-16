What's new

Dawn: Twitter account of Pakistan consulate in China's Chengdu 'hacked': FO [Support of Uighur Muslims mentioned]

www.dawn.com

Twitter account of Pakistan consulate in China’s Chengdu ‘hacked’: FO

FO statement comes hours after mission's official account tweeted in support of Uighur Muslims.
www.dawn.com

The Foreign Office (FO) said on Friday that the official Twitter account of the Pakistan consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu was “hacked”.

“As of today, any tweet or message issued from this account is not made by the Pakistan consulate general Chengdu nor does it reflect the position of the government of Pakistan,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1613934721477615616

The statement came hours after the official account for the consulate general tweeted in support of Uighur Muslims.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is thankful for Chinese aid and support for flood reconstruction. We will work closely on matters of mutual interests, including rights and freedom of Uighurs community,” the tweet said, which has not yet been deleted, said.

Beijing has been accused for years of detaining more than one million Uighurs and other Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region. It has vehemently rejected the claims, insisting it is running vocational centres designed to curb extremism.

In September last year, the United Nations released a major report into serious alleged human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region, saying torture allegations were credible and citing possible crimes against humanity but stopped short of calling it genocide.

Today’s development also comes a little over a month after the official Twitter account of the Pakistani consulate in the Afghan city of Kandahar was hacked. The account had posted tweets about the temporary closure of the mission to in protest in order to urge the Afghan government to act against the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

In December 2021, the official Twitter account of Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia had been hacked and had tweeted criticism targeting former premier Imran Khan, citing rising inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries for three months.
 
Of course we know the human rights in Xinjiang are attrocious; CCP shenzis here will be piling up to clean your post.

Good job... someone must keep them on their toes; you are giving them a run for their 25c army.

I dont understand, is there not a spam policy on this forum? I see just inundated posts by this 25c brigade all over the place. Where are the moderators or is this site sponsored by the Xinhua brigade? Just puzzling.
 
Lol compared to other countries, China treats its minorities 100x better.

Imagine being a minority shia in Saudi
Imagine being a kurd in Turkey
Imagine being a muslim in phillipines
Imagine being a hazara in afghanistan
imagine being a shia in pakistan

Every year those countries butcher tens of thousands of their minorities but lets focus on China because daddy america said to lol
 
Surprised you didn't mention India!
 
It has nothing to do with Pakistan. It has to do with Saudi Arabia and Iran. Their problems create instability everywhere in the Muslim worlds never mind Pakistan.

Intolerance of minority whether it is mistreatment to genocide are different compared to gazillion years of deep seated sectarianism issues between two nations of tribe that affects Muslim worlds.
 
Lol I doubt this was hacked. They just posted it after realizing what's happening to Uyghurs in China. When the $hit hit the fan, they simply said it's hacked 😆
 

