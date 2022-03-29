What's new

Dawn journalists have reached new low.

Death Adder

Death Adder

FULL MEMBER
Aug 10, 2014
462
-5
446
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

Attachments

  • F9E5741E-C1B9-4F7A-842B-B42359ADE7CF.jpeg
    F9E5741E-C1B9-4F7A-842B-B42359ADE7CF.jpeg
    84 KB · Views: 17
Maea

Maea

FULL MEMBER
Nov 20, 2016
399
0
275
Country
Pakistan
Location
Italy
Oh man how desperate they can get.

The corruption(both material and moral) have reached a critical point in Pakistan.
This "article" is the result of that moral corruption.

Everybody should be able to critise the goverment without fear, but in this there is no context. I red the whole piece and coudnt find anything that could prove the author's POV.
I mean, everyone with a functioning brain can tell you that Khan is not the solution to our problems. He is a step in the right diretion, wich for me is not being ruled by some dynasty, having a leader with some selfrespect who doesn't blindly follow what his master order him to do.

This circus called Pakistani Media is nothing more than display of a morally bankrupt society and its utter disregard for self preservation.
My own family members sit in front the TV and "enjoy" this desi game of throne, without fully realising how high are the stakes.
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,231
1
4,855
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Reichsmarschall said:
They are now comparing Imran Khan with Adolph H.
www.dawn.com

SMOKERS’ CORNER: THE KHAN MYTH

The Khan Myth could not be fattened by any meaningful economic achievement so it never proliferated beyond the middle classes.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...

Dear don't get upset, the writer is in 'smokers corner', maybe when he wrote this piece he was high on 'something'.
Such people are a shameless breed of so-called 'journalists'.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,963
15
10,630
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I may not agree with Paracha but people calling him all kind of names should know that he writes for "Hilal" magazine as well.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ejaz007
FIA arrests journalist Mohsin Baig
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
93
Views
3K
sur
sur
Imran Khan
PM meets missing journalist's family, seeks report on whereabouts
Replies
0
Views
199
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
313ghazi
PM Imran welcomes ECP scrutiny of PTI's funding, says it will lead to more 'factual clarity' for the nation
2
Replies
21
Views
948
Riz
Riz
INDIAPOSITIVE
Opinion | Why 2022 is shaping up to be a nightmare year for Imran Khan
Replies
11
Views
474
peagle
peagle
Taimoor Khan
Complete ceasefire agreed between govt and TTP: Fawad Chaudhry
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
114
Views
6K
Tomcats
Tomcats

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom