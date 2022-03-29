Dawn journalists have reached new low.

Oh man how desperate they can get.



The corruption(both material and moral) have reached a critical point in Pakistan.

This "article" is the result of that moral corruption.



Everybody should be able to critise the goverment without fear, but in this there is no context. I red the whole piece and coudnt find anything that could prove the author's POV.

I mean, everyone with a functioning brain can tell you that Khan is not the solution to our problems. He is a step in the right diretion, wich for me is not being ruled by some dynasty, having a leader with some selfrespect who doesn't blindly follow what his master order him to do.



This circus called Pakistani Media is nothing more than display of a morally bankrupt society and its utter disregard for self preservation.

My own family members sit in front the TV and "enjoy" this desi game of throne, without fully realising how high are the stakes.