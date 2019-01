This makes me happy that finally these leaches who were trying their best do destabilize this country and still are, are finally felling the pain.They were enjoying on the hard earned money of poor people, who pay taxes willingly, or unwillingly, to run this country and the looters who were in charge were gifting chunks of that tax money to these media houses for self promotion.Enough of those days, finally our tax money can be spent on deserving people.And just think for a moment, how many of us knew that almost 50% of all revenue generated by these media houses, was coming from the Government's coffers and still they had the audacity to say that we work for the betterment of the country.