What's new

Dawn group shenanigans

Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
12,482
4
18,783
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I have been thinking about creating a dedicated thread highlighting DAWN newspaper and its owner's clear cut narrative building against Pakistan and its interests. Sometimes they do it right on your face, and sometimes with the choice of words and how they put the highlights about a particular story which give a twist going against national interests and values. And sometimes just putting a very granny and odd pic of people occupying important positions in Pakistan (same thing which BBC is accused of).

Today however, they crossed a red line, when they labelled a sitting elected prime minster of Pakistan as a rape apologist. This is a very serious allegation , nothing short of name calling and it should be punished very severely. Whoever wrote this, authorised this, MUST be dragged into the court and send to jail, at minimum.

Imran Khan — once cricketer, now prime minister, unbudgeable rape apologist?

Imran Khan — once cricketer, now prime minister, unbudgeable rape apologist? - Comment - Images (dawn.com)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Abu Zarrar
Dawn Investigations: The shaky foundations of ASF Arabian Vista
Replies
1
Views
1K
Abu Zarrar
Abu Zarrar
Norwegian
A judicial coup
2
Replies
21
Views
826
HAIDER
HAIDER
fatman17
Where were the US-Canadian hostages before they were freed?
Replies
8
Views
621
Clutch
Clutch
ghazi52
16/12/14: Never forget
Replies
0
Views
860
ghazi52
ghazi52
OrionHunter
In The Realm Of Fear
Replies
4
Views
876
Gandhi G in da house
Gandhi G in da house

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom