Dawn Editorial: Karachi development

AGGRAVATING the turf war between the centre and Sindh over Karachi, Planning Minister Asad Umar recently complained that the provincial government was creating hurdles in the implementation of development projects in the city. Mr Umar went on to criticise the dysfunctional local bodies for violating the spirit of the Constitution, indicating that this was the reason for Karachi’s administrative failures. The minister’s acerbic remarks are in stark contrast to the ones he uttered merely two weeks ago when, together with the province’s top leadership, he stated that the centre and Sindh had decided to put aside their differences and work jointly towards the welfare of Karachi. But, given his markedly different tone now, it appears that the political consensus has proved to be short-lived. This was only reconfirmed when Mr Umar held another press conference on Monday in Shikarpur during which he blasted the PPP government yet again.



If the federal cabinet has reservations over how development projects introduced by the centre are being handled, these should be discussed with the coordination committee set up to oversee schemes under the Rs1.1tr Karachi Transformation Package that was introduced soon after the urban infrastructure was left in ruins after heavy monsoon rains lashed the city last year. There is no doubt that Mr Umar is correct about the political and administrative vacuum that has been created due to the absence of a working local government system. It is also true that the responsibility for the urban dereliction of many years now lies squarely with the Sindh government which has done little to promote the grassroots empowerment needed to solve civic problems. However, political wrangling between the federal and provincial governments over development in the country’s economic hub will only worsen matters for Karachi that is already seen as an ‘orphan city’. The time for blame games is long past. The authorities at all levels need to get their act together and focus on improving Karachi before the public’s patience runs out.



Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2021



This land belongs to Sindh. And Asad Umar can't do anything till it belong to federal territory again.So Mr Asad is free to runt on media, but if he is really want to do anything then take Karachi back as federal territory, as envisioned by Quid e Azam.