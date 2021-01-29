DAVOS 2021: Japan and Korea attack EU's vaccine nationalism Taro Kono, the Japanese minister in charge of the country's COVID-19 response, said he was 'concerned' by plans for EU export controls on vaccines.

Government ministers from Japan and Korea have attacked the vaccine nationalism of the European Union, urging the bloc not to adopt export controls on COVID-19 vaccines and urging international cooperation. Click to expand...

Kang Kyung-Wha, South Korea’s foreign minister, said vaccine nationalism was fuelling “global disunity” and leaving many developing nations out in the cold. Click to expand...

Soon or later, I hope South Korea and Japan will realize that cooperation between them and China in Northeast Asia region is the interest of all those three countries. Getting divided-and-conquered by outsiders will keep these three countries from reaching their full potential.SK, Japan, and China needs to work more closely in technological, medical, economical and political spheres.