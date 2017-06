Daughters of Mother India beg to be heard for a safe haven



The latest incidents of rape and crime against women have left the country in a state of woefulness.

National Crime Records Bureau statistics say that 93 women are raped every day across India.

Where are we heading to? A country, where thousands of crores remitted as taxes are used for security and other purposes, can’t provide even the minimal safety.

Enough is enough!

Serious accountability is the need of the hour.