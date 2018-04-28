What's new

Dates Production in Pakistan

Dates Production in Pakistan

Pakistan is the only country in South Asia which grows dates on commercial scale. Pakistan produces a large variety of fruits and vegetables almost round the Year. Date production in Pakistan ranks third in fruits and same is the case in case of Exports. . It is one of the largest commercial fruit of Pakistan. The harvesting season for dates starts in July and runs until September.

Date Growing Areas of Pakistan:

Dates are grown in all the four provinces of Pakistan over an area of about 75,000 Hectors.

· Khairpur /Sukkur in Sindh ,

· Turbat /Panjgur in Balochistan, ,

· D I Khan in KPK, and

· Muzaffar Garh & Jhang in Punjab.

Sindh is the largest date producing province followed by Baluchistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Annual Dates Production of Pakistan:

The annual production of dates in Pakistan is estimated to be between 550,000 to 650,000 metric tons (MT). Sindh contributes around 50 percent of dates produced in Pakistan of which 90 percent comes from the date palms of Khairpur Mirs. Pakistan falls in such an agro-ecological region where dates can grow on a large scale with superior quality.

Dates Varieties of Pakistan

There are more than 160 varieties of dates palm in the country, among them the popular varieties are: Aseel, Zahidi, Fasli, Maazwati, Dhakki, Kharbalian, Begum Jangi, Dagh, Goakna, Tota, Karwan, Hillavi, Khudrawi and Mozawati Gulistan, Jowansur, Lango, Sabzo, Kharuba, Karbala, and Kupro. Aseel of Khairpur, Dhakki of D.I.Kkan and Begum Jangi of Mekran are best of all varieties of dates grown in Pakistan in terms of demand and popularity due to their exotic taste. These varieties have surpassed by none and are matched with Deglet Nour, Zahidi and few others of world most popular dates. Out of these varieties, Sindh contributes around 50% of dates produced in Pakistan.

Province wise Varieties -Fresh & Dried Dates

Pakistan’s commercially important date varieties include

· Aseel, Karbala, Fasli and Kupro of Sindh;

· Muzawati, Begum Jangi, Japan, Swore, Kehraba and Rabai of Balochistan;

· Dhakki and Gulistan of KPK.

Khairpur, Turbat (Makran), and D.I. Khan are major date growing regions in the country.

Global Dates Producers and Pakistan’s standing:

Pakistan follows Iran, Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia on the list of the top dates producing countries in the world with around 11 per cent share of the global production of this fruit. Several varieties are similar to those cultivated in Iraq, Iran and the Gulf countries like Hillawi, Zahdi, Shakeri, Basri etc. Pakistan, especially Sindh is blessed as a major grower and exporter of dates due to its soil and season. Pakistan is the fifth largest date producer as well as fifth largest exporter in the world.

Pakistan Dates Exports

Dates are exported in two forms as either fresh dates or dried dates. Fresh dates are exported to the USA, Canada, France, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Germany etc. and UAE while 90% of dried dates are exported to India via Lahore. Around 95% of the export consists of dried dates and only about 5% is exported in the form of pasteurized fresh dates, which is less than even 1% of the total date production in the country. Over the years, Pakistan has gained significant strength concerning dried dates. India and Bangladesh are two largest importers of Pakistani dry dates. Pakistani dates have a huge national and international market demand

Opportunities for Pakistan in Dates Production?

Although Pakistan currently stands at fifth position in dates producing countries, it can easily improve its position and production by improving farm management, pre-harvesting, harvesting and post harvesting practices. Pakistan has the capacity to supply fully processed high quality dates in various styles, shapes and forms, which include pitted/ un-pitted whole dates, pressed date bricks, date chops, date paste in bulk as well as ready-to distribute small boxes/jars. Importers in other countries continue to buy Pakistani dates only to add value and then re-export. This is value being missed by the country's agri-value chain. Dry dates dominate in the country's exports because of high demand in India. However fresh dates fetch better prices, globally. Through the government support, in the form of financing and date farm infrastructure development, Pakistani dates can fetch handsome foreign exchange.


 
The Dried Dates Of Dhaki

Dates are a famous produce of Dera Ismail Khan. Dhaki, a small village in this northwestern Pakistani region, is known for its chuara -- dry palm dates with hardened skin. These dates are distinguished by their distinct flavor and are considered a concentrated source of nutrients. Photographer Sa'adia Khan recently traveled to Dhaki to document how the dates there are grown and processed.





1 The view of a date plantation in Dhaki, Dera Ismail Khan. The region's hot climate in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province supports date production. Some 100 plantations the region produce 90,000 kilograms of dates annually.




2 A date tree comes of age at three years and begins to bear fruit. It reaches its peak at 15 years.




3 A date tree at a plantation that has reached its peak for bearing fruit.




4 Dhaki dates are comparatively larger in size and yellow in coloring when they are ripe and harvested. The harvesting process continues for 15 days, relying on adequate weather conditions in August.





5. Once the date branches have been removed from the tree, they are transported to the area where they will be removed from the branch. This is done by shaking the branch vigorously.





6. Ijaz-Ullah, a resident of neighboring Mianwali district, scoops the ripened dates into a basket, ready to be cooked.




7. Baskets full of dates to be cooked in a giant wok, fueled by firewood to an optimum temperature for the process.




8. Dates are cooked in a giant wok, which is embedded in a makeshift furnace. The cook, Mohammad Nazir, has traveled from Kashmore, a town in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province. He is a specialist date cook and is paid $20 per day. A measured amount of sodium bicarbonate is added to the wok.
 
I have never tasted Pakistani dates. Don't think we get them in the UK.

Actually I did have one ramadan in Pakistan. I bet the dates were local, not imported.
 
GNS Pakistan



.
Date palm is one of the oldest plants cultivated by man and its origin is thought to be Mesopotamia (Iraq), Gulf region or Indus Civilization. The presence of date fruits in the excavation of Mohenjo-Daro storage vases indicates the presence of date palm cultivation in Sindh as early as 2000 B.C

Dates (Fresh or Dried) are a very nutritious and delicious fruit containing mainly carbohydrates and several types of sugars but also proteins, vitamins, and minerals. A kilogram of dates contains 2500-3000 calories. In Pakistan dates are called Khajoor, Khaji or Kharikoon. Dates have many health benefits for humans and are perceived as prevention to many diseases.

We are leading exporters suppliers of best quality Dates from Pakistan. We trade (export) and deal in all types (varieties) of Pakistani Dates in different forms and shapes (fresh, dried, semi dried, whole, pitted, diced, chopped, decapped, paste, macerated and block pressed).

We are the first choice of International Dates Buyers. Dates grown in the Pakistani Farms then selected, pitted and processed by GNS Pakistan at its ISO Certified Factory are marketed all over the world. GNS Pakistan being a leading export house offers Pitted Dates, Fresh Dates, Soft Dates stuffed with nuts, Processed Dates, Diced Dates, Block Pressed Dates, Dried Dates Choharay and all other products of Dates.


Our Operational & Production Base

We are based in Pakistan having export, import & trading office in Karachi and dates farms and processing plant is located at Khairpur District.


Our Advantageous Position & Competitive Edge

GNS Pakistan has an advantageous position and competitive edge in Dates Markets due to its strong foothold and inherited presence in the major dates producing area being sponsored by native residents of Therhi Town, District Khairpur, Sindh Province, Pakistan.

Pakistan is rich in producing dates of different varieties and ranks at world's fourth largest dates producing country. Pakistani Dates are very famous for flavored taste, softness and sweetness. Dates palms are cultivated in all the four provinces of Pakistan i.e. Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). Among all provinces Sindh and Baluchistan are the leading provinces in producing multiple varieties of Dates.

Dates Producing District & Provinces of Pakistan

Balochistan: Turbat and Panjgoor
Sindh: Khairpur and Sukkur
Punjab: Muzaffargarh, D.G Khan & Jhang
KP: D.I. Khan

Types (varieties) of Pakistani Dates

Over 250 varieties of Dates are cultivated in Pakistan over an area more than 76,900 hectares, these include:
Aseel, Shakri, Bhedir, Kharbala'en, Thothar, Fasli of Sindh;
Begum Jungi, Shakri, Muzawati, Alini, Sabzo, Ape-Dandan, hussaini, Chapshuk, Kahraba of Balochistan;
Dhakki, Azadi, Gulistan, Muscat, Shakri of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; and
Hillavi, Khudrawi, Shamran, Zahidi and Ziri of Punjab.

Aseel has always been awarded as an excellent variety among all the Pakistani Dates in the international dates market.


Main Pakistani Dates Varieties:


Province wise details of main varieties are mentioned below:


Sindh Province:

- Aseel or Asil Dates are superior quality dates produced mainly in Khairpur and Sukkur (Sindh). These are radish and dark brown with more stuff (flash) and long shelf life. Best in sweet taste and enriched with energy value.
- Fasli also comes from Sukkur and Khairpur and adjoining areas. Fasli is mainly categorized as Industrial Grade Dates because of its size, shape, shorter shelf life and other characteristics.


Baluchistan Province:

- Begum Jangi (BJ) Dates is the premier quality dates variety of Baluchistan Province. District Panjgoor and Turbat are the major producers of this variety. BJ dates are identical in look and shape with Aseel but are smaller in the size with low level of moisture contents.
- Khahraba (Carba) Dates are of smaller size but sweeter and have lower moisture level. These Dates comes from Panjgoor & Mushkay areas of Baluchistan Province during September 22 to October 31.
- Rabbi or Baluchistan Rabbi (BR) Dates are also grown in Mashkail area of Baluchistan

Punjab Province:

- Halawi is produced in Muzaffargarh, D.G Khan & Jhang; the districts of Punjab Province. This type of Dates is sweet, sticky, semi-soft and moist. It is higher on the sweetness scale than many other dates, with a caramel color and undertone.
- Zahidi is also from dates growing areas of Punjab bieng semi-dry and less intense than some varieties, but still on the sweet side.

KPK Province:

- Dhakki Dates of Dera Ismail Khan, KPK Province has also a specific market due to its unique taste and size.


Our Dates Products

Our Dates Products are in different forms, shapes, sizes, grades and brands. We have a wide range of Dates Products produced at our processing plant (factory). Our main products are as follows:

- Pitted Dates
- Diced / Chopped Dates
- Decapped Dates
- Dates Paste
- Macerated Dates
- Block Pressed Dates
- Stuffed Dates with Nuts (Almond, Pistachio, Walnuts, Peanuts)

We offer our best quality dates and products in bulk quantities to wholesale buyers / traders / manufacturers of both local and international markets.

Our Dates Processing Plant

Our Dates Processing Plant (Factory) is located at Therhi Town of District Khairpur, Sindh, Pakistan. The dates selected for processing are graded or categorized as FAQ, GAQ, Industrial, High, A, B, C, Grades / Categories. The plant is equipped with modern technology and fully automatic metal detection scanning machines. The processing plant is ISO certified by a reputable and renowned inspection firm. Besides our products are also Kosher & Halal certified. We have implemented HACCP in our production facilities. The factory is staffed by skilled people (men and women) work force operating with hygienic method while treating dates in different processes.

 
Nice work, thanks for sharing. We have lots land available in Balochistan, Government should encourage farmers to increase data production.

We also need to increase olive production and export.
 
Description

Organic Aseel dates (pitted) are great in baking recipes.

Organic Aseel Dates are another of nature's sweets, they provide instant energy and a range of nutrients. Organic Aseel Dates are classified as semi-dry, they have dark brown skin and an oval shape. If you soak them first you can use them in the same way as soft dates like the medjool or semi-soft varieties like our deglet nours.

Aseel dates have a lovely sweet taste and rich flavour so they go really well in a variety of baking recipes and as they are so sweet naturally there is never any need to add refined sugar to the mix.

Origin: Pakistan

https://www.forestwholefoods.co.uk/product/organic-aseel-dates/






Aseel-Dates-Aseel -Dry-Dates-Asia-Foods-International
 
The city of Khairpur in Sindh province of Pakistan is famous for its Aseel dates.
beautiful pictures by Obaid Chawla..


1601511258089.png





1601511283596.png
 
