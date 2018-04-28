Dates Production in Pakistan

GNS Pakistan



Date palm is one of the oldest plants cultivated by man and its origin is thought to be Mesopotamia (Iraq), Gulf region or Indus Civilization. The presence of date fruits in the excavation of Mohenjo-Daro storage vases indicates the presence of date palm cultivation in Sindh as early as 2000 B.CDates (Fresh or Dried) are a very nutritious and delicious fruit containing mainly carbohydrates and several types of sugars but also proteins, vitamins, and minerals. A kilogram of dates contains 2500-3000 calories. In Pakistan dates are called Khajoor, Khaji or Kharikoon. Dates have many health benefits for humans and are perceived as prevention to many diseases.We are leading exporters suppliers of best quality Dates from Pakistan. We trade (export) and deal in all types (varieties) of Pakistani Dates in different forms and shapes (fresh, dried, semi dried, whole, pitted, diced, chopped, decapped, paste, macerated and block pressed).We are the first choice of International Dates Buyers. Dates grown in the Pakistani Farms then selected, pitted and processed by GNS Pakistan at its ISO Certified Factory are marketed all over the world. GNS Pakistan being a leading export house offers Pitted Dates, Fresh Dates, Soft Dates stuffed with nuts, Processed Dates, Diced Dates, Block Pressed Dates, Dried Dates Choharay and all other products of Dates.We are based in Pakistan having export, import & trading office in Karachi and dates farms and processing plant is located at Khairpur District.GNS Pakistan has an advantageous position and competitive edge in Dates Markets due to its strong foothold and inherited presence in the major dates producing area being sponsored by native residents of Therhi Town, District Khairpur, Sindh Province, Pakistan.Pakistan is rich in producing dates of different varieties and ranks at world's fourth largest dates producing country. Pakistani Dates are very famous for flavored taste, softness and sweetness. Dates palms are cultivated in all the four provinces of Pakistan i.e. Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). Among all provinces Sindh and Baluchistan are the leading provinces in producing multiple varieties of Dates.Dates Producing District & Provinces of PakistanTurbat and PanjgoorKhairpur and SukkurMuzaffargarh, D.G Khan & Jhang: D.I. KhanOver 250 varieties of Dates are cultivated in Pakistan over an area more than 76,900 hectares, these include:Aseel, Shakri, Bhedir, Kharbala'en, Thothar, Fasli of Sindh;Begum Jungi, Shakri, Muzawati, Alini, Sabzo, Ape-Dandan, hussaini, Chapshuk, Kahraba of Balochistan;Dhakki, Azadi, Gulistan, Muscat, Shakri of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; andHillavi, Khudrawi, Shamran, Zahidi and Ziri of Punjab.Aseel has always been awarded as an excellent variety among all the Pakistani Dates in the international dates market.Province wise details of main varieties are mentioned below:- Aseel or Asil Dates are superior quality dates produced mainly in Khairpur and Sukkur (Sindh). These are radish and dark brown with more stuff (flash) and long shelf life. Best in sweet taste and enriched with energy value.- Fasli also comes from Sukkur and Khairpur and adjoining areas. Fasli is mainly categorized as Industrial Grade Dates because of its size, shape, shorter shelf life and other characteristics.- Begum Jangi (BJ) Dates is the premier quality dates variety of Baluchistan Province. District Panjgoor and Turbat are the major producers of this variety. BJ dates are identical in look and shape with Aseel but are smaller in the size with low level of moisture contents.- Khahraba (Carba) Dates are of smaller size but sweeter and have lower moisture level. These Dates comes from Panjgoor & Mushkay areas of Baluchistan Province during September 22 to October 31.- Rabbi or Baluchistan Rabbi (BR) Dates are also grown in Mashkail area of Baluchistan- Halawi is produced in Muzaffargarh, D.G Khan & Jhang; the districts of Punjab Province. This type of Dates is sweet, sticky, semi-soft and moist. It is higher on the sweetness scale than many other dates, with a caramel color and undertone.- Zahidi is also from dates growing areas of Punjab bieng semi-dry and less intense than some varieties, but still on the sweet side.- Dhakki Dates of Dera Ismail Khan, KPK Province has also a specific market due to its unique taste and size.Our Dates Products are in different forms, shapes, sizes, grades and brands. We have a wide range of Dates Products produced at our processing plant (factory). Our main products are as follows:- Pitted Dates- Diced / Chopped Dates- Decapped Dates- Dates Paste- Macerated Dates- Block Pressed Dates- Stuffed Dates with Nuts (Almond, Pistachio, Walnuts, Peanuts)We offer our best quality dates and products in bulk quantities to wholesale buyers / traders / manufacturers of both local and international markets.Our Dates Processing Plant (Factory) is located at Therhi Town of District Khairpur, Sindh, Pakistan. The dates selected for processing are graded or categorized as FAQ, GAQ, Industrial, High, A, B, C, Grades / Categories. The plant is equipped with modern technology and fully automatic metal detection scanning machines. The processing plant is ISO certified by a reputable and renowned inspection firm. Besides our products are also Kosher & Halal certified. We have implemented HACCP in our production facilities. The factory is staffed by skilled people (men and women) work force operating with hygienic method while treating dates in different processes.