  • Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Data: Israelis leaving and not returning to Israel

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Khanate, Aug 21, 2018 at 12:55 AM.

  Aug 21, 2018 at 12:55 AM
    Khanate

    Khanate FULL MEMBER

    Data: Israelis leaving and not returning to Israel
    August 15, 2018

    The number of Israelis leaving the country is higher than the number of those who are immigrating, Arab48 reported data from the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) showing.

    Data from 2016 showed that 6,300 more Israelis left Israel than those who moved back to the country.

    The CBS statistics also showed that between 560,000 and 596,000 Israelis remained abroad at the end of 2016. This number does not include children born outside the country.

    According to the data, 53 per cent of the people who left were accompanied by their wives, but only 38 per cent of those who returned brought their wives back with them.

    At least 26 per cent of those who left in 2016 emigrated to Israel during the last decade.

    The data showed that the average age of those who left Israel in 2016 was 28.3 and 53 per cent of them were male.

    In 2016, 8,900 Israelis, from those who remained abroad more than a year, returned to Israel, compared to 8,500 in 2015, including 6,700 Jews and 2,200 non-Jews with an age average of 29.1.


    Source: MEMO

    Comment: Is it time for @Solomon2 to take an aliyah back to Eretz Israel?
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 1:00 AM
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Israel is the pure satanic state...it abuses Torah..
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 1:12 AM
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    There is alot of daily pressure on israelis that propaganda about the only demo state in the middle east cant cover
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 1:19 AM
    UnitedPak

    UnitedPak PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    In Israel's case, phrases like this should be clarified with a few paragraphs of footnotes. "Moving back" could mean anything/anywhere with these guys.
     
