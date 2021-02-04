Data Is The New Oil

In conversation with Haroon Kanth, Country Head of Teradata, this episode explores data science and analytics. Is data the new oil. How all senses are being used in data science. Are AI, neuro networks or big data only buzz words? Are we using data science in Pakistan? Why we couldn’t adapt to the change. Do we intent to being the change with tech? What are the potential implications of data? What are the concepts of data governance and data privacy? Tune in to know more on Pakistan’s IT growth, Teradata’s graduate program and Pakistan’s digital eco-system in next five years!
0:00 – 1:09 Meet the Data Guy!
1:10 – 5:15 Is Data the new oil?
5:16 – 7:43 How visual data is being used?
7:44 – 9:56 How all senses are being used in data analytics?
9:57 – 13:45 Are AI, big data, or neuro networks only buzz words?
13:46 – 15:07 Autonomous vehicles
15:08 – 20:09 Are we using data science in Pakistan?
20:10 – 23:40 Why we couldn’t adapt to change in tech?
23:41 – 28:15 Do we intent to bring the change?
28:16 – 38:51 Data research on COVID with relation to TB
38:52 – 43:47 What are the potential implications of data?
43:48 – 48:30 Concept of data governance and data privacy
48:31 – 51:18 Citizen Protection Act
51:19 – 59:24 Why Pakistan’s IT industry couldn’t grow like others?
59:25 – 1:00:16 Teradata’s graduate program!
1:00:17 – 1:02:36 University-Industry collaboration
1:02:37 – 1:05:37 Pakistan’s digital eco-system in next 5 years?
