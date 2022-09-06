What's new

Data | After 2019, Pakistan reduced dependency on India by importing from China and Brazil

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,303
-12
92,785
Country
China
Location
China

Data | After 2019, Pakistan reduced dependency on India by importing from China and Brazil​

SEPTEMBER 06, 2022 09:46 IST

Before 2019, Pakistan was dependent on India for meat, cotton, and wheat and cereal flour imports. After the curbs, it replaced India’s share with imports from China, U.S., and Brazil.


In 2019, India and Pakistan took severe measures to curb the free flow of goods between them. The terror attack in Pulwama, the cross-border air strikes, and the dilution of Article 370 in J&K were the major reasons for this. However, over the past few days, Pakistan has been reeling from catastrophic floods which have flattened standing crops and led to a fear of food shortage. In this context, Pakistan’s Finance Minister said last week that the government could consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India. Data show that before 2019, Pakistan was dependent on India for meat, cotton, and wheat and cereal flour imports. After the curbs, it replaced India’s share with imports from China, the U.S. and Brazil.

Import dependence


The chart shows Pakistan’s imports from India (in $million). The table shows Pakistan’s top trade partners and India, their import share and import ranking. For instance, in 2008, 4% of Pakistan’s imports came from India, which ranked 8th among Pakistan’s partners. In 2021, only 0.5% of imports were from India, which ranked 36.

微信图片_20220906124159.png


 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Despite trade ban, Pakistan imports from India jump 2x in April-May
2
Replies
16
Views
846
Paitoo
Paitoo
beijingwalker
India May Import Wheat in Blow to Modi Goal of Feeding World
Replies
7
Views
350
Black Tornado
Black Tornado
vi-va
What conflict? India’s imports from China soar to almost $100 bn, led by smartphones, machinery
Replies
0
Views
312
vi-va
vi-va
beijingwalker
In charts: How lockdowns in China are impacting trade with India
Replies
0
Views
202
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
The long road to Atmanirbhar Bharat: India’s trade deficit with China hit record $77 bn in FY22
Replies
5
Views
293
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom