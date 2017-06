Imtiaz Gul |No words are enough to condemn the dastardly truck bombing in Kabul that took at least 80 lives and left hundreds wounded, some of them fatally.Regardless of the Taliban denial, the bombing in the Green Zone does highlight the ability of militants – whether Taliban or Daesh.The huge blast shook the Afghan capital at a time when the US is still weighing options as to whether sending more troops will contain and halt the spate of violence from the Taliban’s ‘Operation Mansoori’, although the insurgents denied their involvement in the abhorred incident.The latest attack, preceded by a suicide bombing in Helmand with at least 18 casualties on May 27, underscores several bitter ground realities.Read more: Deadly Kabul Bombing: ISIS or Haqqanis? Firstly, these attacks expose the fragility of the security landscape. Regardless of the Taliban denial, the bombing in the Green Zone does highlight the ability of militants – whether Taliban or Daesh – to strike even in the most guarded parts of the capital.Secondly, the surge in violence and shrinking government writ raise questions about the ability of the Afghan defense forces and security agencies.In an April 8 report , the New York Times had spoken about a “widening gap between soldiers and commanders”. At the top, the paper quoted a senior official as saying, “is a class of often incompetent generals, many of them from the Communist or the civil war period who had strong political ties. The soldiers and police officers are treated as an “untouchable” class, dying at an average of close to 20 a day.”The Afghan forces reel from corruption within the ranks and are overshadowed by the phenomenon of ghost soldiers.This also drew negative comments from American officials. “We hear story after story of commanders who steal the fuel, sell it to the Taliban, who take the weapons we – you – pay for and sell it to the Taliban,” John Sopko, the United States special inspector general for Afghanistan, said in a recent speech. “The irony of it is, the terrorists are at the end of our supply chain.”