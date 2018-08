The option of Sukhoi is just to make Dassault feel a bit of pressure perhaps. See at 272 Su30 MKI +42 Super Sukhois (status of contract unknown) for Nuclear strike role makes it total of 314. Assuming even if numbers are increased to say 500 birds with modernization and assimilation of AESA and Newer BVR missiles + Brahmos M... Result will be a topline heavy cost intensive and high lifecycle cost birds. Reason being, the MKIs are not like fully locally TOTised but rather licence produced at HAL. Meaning for another 180-200 birds we would only pay royalty and manufacture what we already have - A heavy class air superiority bird. Also even with a high production rate the whole reaching 500 kind of figure would take at least 10-12 years just for production, leaving the need of higher number of qualified pilots who can pilot/handle MKI. The maintanence of engine and flying hours being limited will mean we got to stock a much larger number or buy out a whole line for all future purpose.. Either ways its gonna shoot up the cost.

