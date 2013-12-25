Dassault Aviation, MBDA yet to fulfil offset obligation under Rafale deal:

Windjammer
Dassault Aviation, MBDA yet to fulfil offset obligations under Rafale deal: CAG | India News – Times of India
PTI | Sep 23, 2020, 20:45 IST
NEW DELHI: French aerospace main Dassault Aviation and European missile maker MBDA are but to fulfil their offset obligations of providing excessive know-how to India as a part of the deal referring to procurement of 36 Rafale jets, the Comptroller and Auditor General stated in a report launched on Wednesday.
The Dassault Aviation is the producer of the Rafale jets whereas the MBDA equipped the missile methods for the plane.
In its report tabled in Parliament, the CAG additionally painted a grim image of efficacy of India’s offset coverage saying it didn’t discover a single case of international distributors transferring excessive know-how to the Indian business, including defence sector ranked 62nd out of 63 sectors receiving FDI.
“Within the offset contract referring to 36 Medium Multi Position Fight Plane (MMRCA), the distributors M/s Dassault Aviation and M/s MBDA initially proposed to discharge 30 per cent of their offset obligation by providing excessive know-how to DRDO,” the CAG stated.
“DRDO wished to acquire technical help for the indigenous improvement of engine (Kaveri) for the Mild Fight Plane. Until date the seller has not confirmed the switch of this know-how,” in response to a press launch issued by CAG.
The primary batch of 5 Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, almost 4 years after India signed an inter-governmental settlement with France to obtain 36 plane at a price of Rs 59,000 crore.
Below India’s offset coverage, international defence entities are mandated to spend a minimum of 30 per cent of the full contract worth in India by means of procurement of elements or organising of analysis and improvement amenities.
The offset norms are relevant to all capital purchases above Rs 300 crore made by means of imports. The offset obligations will be made by means of Foreign Direct Investment, free switch of know-how to Indian companies and buy of merchandise manufactured by Indian companies.
The auditor stated although the distributors did not sustain their offset commitments, there was no efficient technique of penalise them.
“Non success of offset obligations by the seller particularly when the contract interval of the primary procurement is over, is a direct profit to the seller,” it stated.
The CAG stated because the offset coverage has not yielded the specified end result, the defence ministry must assessment the coverage and its implementation.
It must determine the constraints confronted by the international suppliers in addition to the Indian business in leveraging the offsets, and discover options to beat these constraints,” it stated.
The CAG stated 48 offset contracts had been signed with international distributors from 2005 to March 2018 with a complete worth of Rs 66,427 crore, and Rs 19,223 crore price of offsets ought to have been discharged by the distributors by December 2018.
However the quantity discharged by them was solely Rs 11,396 crore, which was solely 59 per cent of the dedication.
“Additional, solely 48 per cent (Rs 5,457 crore) of those offset claims submitted by the distributors had been accepted by the ministry. The remainder had been largely rejected as they weren’t compliant to the contractual situations and the Defence Procurement Process.”
It stated the remaining offset commitments of about Rs 55,000 crore could be as a result of be accomplished by 2024.
“The speed at which the international distributors have been fulfilling their offset commitments was about Rs 1,300 crore per 12 months. Given this example, fulfilling the dedication of Rs 55,000 crore by the distributors within the subsequent six years stays a serious problem,” the CAG stated.
The auditor discovered that of the full worth of offsets, solely 3.5 per cent was contracted to be discharged by means of FDI with Indian Offsets Partners or IOPs, including it didn’t discover a single case the place the international vendor had transferred excessive know-how to the Indian business.
“The defence sector is ranked 62nd out of the 63 sectors in India by way of FDI. Equally, there was hardly any tools equipped ‘in sort’ to the Indian business by the international vendor. Thus, the targets of the offset coverage stay largely unachieved,” the report stated.
The CAG stated it undertook the efficiency audit of the offset coverage after a decade of its roll out to evaluate the extent to which its targets had been met.
CAG pulls up Dassault, MBDA for not fulfilling offset obligations in Rafale deal
.Updated: 23 Sep 2020, 07:57 PM IST
ANI
NEW DELHI : In a significant development, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) pulled up French firms, Dassault Aviation and MBDA, for not fulfilling their offset obligations in the ₹60,000 crore Rafale aircraft deal to transfer high-end technology to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for building indigenous Kaveri jet engine.
In a press release issued for its report on defence offsets tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, the government auditor cited an example of Dassault and MBDA as foreign vendors which make various offset commitments to qualify for the supply contract but were not earnest in fulfilling their obligations.
"In many cases, it was found that the foreign vendors made various offset commitments to qualify for the main supply contract but later, were not earnest about fulfilling these commitments. For instance, in the offset contract relating to 36 Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA), the vendors, Dassault Aviation and MBDA, initially proposed (September 2015) to discharge 30% of their offset obligation by offering high technology to DRDO. DRDO wanted to obtain Technical Assistance for the indigenous development of engine (Kaveri) for the Light Combat Aircraft. Till date the Vendor has not confirmed the transfer of this technology," the CAG remarked.
The Rafale deal is India's biggest ever defence deal and involves 50% of the worth of the deal to be invested back in India as offset obligations.
Under the deal, French firms were supposed to do offsets worth around ₹30,000 crores for which a large number of Indian companies were chosen.
