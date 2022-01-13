What's new

Daska by-poll: ECP directs Punjab govt to take action against 60 officers for ‘corrupt practices’

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,970
17
22,620
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Then DRO, ROs found guilty of “corrupt practices”, education officers of illegal practices during investigations, says ECP
1642095770723.png


After finding them guilty of “corrupt practices” during investigations into the Daska by-poll rigging, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday directed the Punjab government to take punitive action against 60 officers.

The ECP has sought action against the then district returning officer (DRO), 27 presiding officers, seven SHOs, former Sialkot deputy commissioner Zeeshan Ahmed Lashari, District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Hasan Asad, former assistant commissioner of Daska, former deputy superintendent of police of Sambrial, deputy education officers and others.

The DRO, ROs were found to have engaged in "corrupt practices" and eight assistant education officers were found guilty of illegal practices during the investigations, said the ECP.

The ECP has directed the concerned authorities to ensure that these officials not be assigned any election duty in the future. The election body has also sought a report from the provincial government about the punitive action taken against the officials.

www.thenews.com.pk

Daska by-poll: ECP directs Punjab govt to take action against 60 officers for ‘corrupt practices’

Then DRO, ROs found guilty of “corrupt practices”, education officers of illegal practices during investigations, says ECP
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom