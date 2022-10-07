What's new

Dar’s all-round heroics help Pakistan stun India in Women’s Asia Cup

1665139788186.png

All-rounder Nida Dar shone with a brilliant half-century as she blasted 56 off 37 before picking two wickets to aid Pakistan women’s team beat India by 13 runs in the Women’s Asia Cup, here on Friday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, openers provided an unimpressive start of 26 runs before Pooja Vastrakar had the first breakthrough as she dismissed Sidra Ameen (11 off 14) in the fifth over.

Muneeba Ali soon followed the suit and fell prey to Deepti Sharma after scoring 17 off 17. However, the fifth-wicket partnership of 76 runs between skipper Bismah Maroof and Dar took the team out of the crisis.

The pair moved the scoreboard at an accelerating pace between the 7th and 16th over, aiding the Green Shirts to reach a respectable total in the allotted 20 overs.

Bismah played a crucial knock of 32 off 35 before she was removed by Renuka Singh.

The next two batters Aliya Riaz (7) and Ayesha Naseem (9) fell cheaply in the final overs of the game while attempting to hit big.

For India, Deepti Sharma starred with the ball as she produced sensational figures of 3/27 while Pooja dismissed two Pakistan batters.
a-sports.tv

Dar's all-round heroics help Pakistan stun India in Women's Asia Cup

All-rounder Nida Dar shone with a brilliant half-century as she blasted 56 off 37 before picking two wickets to aid Pakistan women's team beat India by 13 runs in the Women's Asia Cup, here on Friday.
a-sports.tv a-sports.tv
www.samaaenglish.tv

Nida stars as Pakistan beat India first time in Women’s Asia Cup

She scored outstanding half-century and claimed two wickets
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
The dar we wanted v The dar we got
images - 2022-10-07T153011.851.jpeg
images - 2022-10-07T153043.241.jpeg
 
The dar we wanted v The dar we got
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1578284682739081217
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Asia Cup: Twitter in awe of Naseem Shah’s last over heroics
Replies
6
Views
269
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
INDIAPOSITIVE
India win World Cup opener but Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter wins everyone’s hearts
Replies
0
Views
237
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
K
  • Article
Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana keep India's World Cup semi-final hopes alive
Replies
1
Views
187
KedarT
K
Zibago
Pakistan and West Indies women lock horns at National Stadium from Monday
Replies
1
Views
374
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
ghazi52
India vs New Zealand - T20 World Cup 2021.
28 29 30 31 32 33
Replies
486
Views
17K
American Pakistani
American Pakistani

