Dar's all-round heroics help Pakistan stun India in Women's Asia Cup All-rounder Nida Dar shone with a brilliant half-century as she blasted 56 off 37 before picking two wickets to aid Pakistan women's team beat India by 13 runs in the Women's Asia Cup, here on Friday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, openers provided an unimpressive start of 26 runs before Pooja Vastrakar had the first breakthrough as she dismissed Sidra Ameen (11 off 14) in the fifth over.Muneeba Ali soon followed the suit and fell prey to Deepti Sharma after scoring 17 off 17. However, the fifth-wicket partnership of 76 runs between skipper Bismah Maroof and Dar took the team out of the crisis.The pair moved the scoreboard at an accelerating pace between the 7th and 16th over, aiding the Green Shirts to reach a respectable total in the allotted 20 overs.Bismah played a crucial knock of 32 off 35 before she was removed by Renuka Singh.The next two batters Aliya Riaz (7) and Ayesha Naseem (9) fell cheaply in the final overs of the game while attempting to hit big.For India, Deepti Sharma starred with the ball as she produced sensational figures of 3/27 while Pooja dismissed two Pakistan batters.