What's new

Darpoke India concerned as Afghan war escalates

Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
4,004
-28
6,110
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
India concerned as Afghan war escalates
June 30, 2021

KABUL: India expresses concerns over the recent developments and security situation in Afghanistan.

The country’s national security adviser office issued a statement on Wednesday, in which all Indian national residing in Afghanistan have been asked to be “careful”.

New Delhi calls situation in Afghanistan as a matter of concern, saying that Taliban are trying to expand their influence and violence is increasing day by day.

India had earlier called for reduction in violence in Afghanistan.

Taliban have assured foreign national in Afghanistan about their security, saying nothing would threaten their lives and jobs.

www.afghanistantimes.af

India concerned as Afghan war escalates - Afghanistan Times

AT News KABUL: India expresses concerns over the recent developments and security situation in Afgha
www.afghanistantimes.af www.afghanistantimes.af
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom