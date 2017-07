DARPA’s Accelerated Learning



This placement has been getting a lot of publicity lately due to the fact it’s been used with DARPA (Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency) with incredible results as well. DARPA experimented with this placement by testing it on their snipers while learning new material along with snipers using “sham” tdcs (sham stimulation is a generic term to indicate an inactive form of stimulation).

The results they found were staggering, the snipers which were using the true tDCS had cut their learning curves in half! The placement they used consists of a anodal stimulation to F10 while the cathode is attached to the opposite upper arm. The stimulation session was 30 minutes long with 2 milliamps of current.











Below is a chart showing the results of the DARPA training with tDCS being represented with red and the sham stimulation with blue. As you can see the tDCS was considerably higher in most cases.



sorry i cannot paste graph from the website.