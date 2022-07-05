Dark secrets of Vatican

Many believe that the Vatican administration behind the scenes is in the hands of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits), which is/became a disguised organization of the Knights Templar sect, after the murder of Jacques de Molay. Pope Francis himself is the first officially Jesuit Pope.On March 11, 2010, Father Gabriel Amorth, the Vatican's chief exorcist, said that "Satan is at work in the Vatican."He was 85 years old at the time and had been the head exorcist of the Catholic Church headquarters for 25 years, claiming to have dealt with more than 70,000 cases of demonic possession during that time. Father Amorth claimed that the result of the actual presence of Satan in the Vatican was a power struggle between senior priests, the presence of unchristian cardinals and cardinals associated with Satan at the heart of the world's largest Christian religion.Father Amorth said that when Pope Paul VI spoke of "Satan's smoke" in the Vatican, he meant exactly the presence and domination of Satan himself (Lucifer).Gabriel AmorthIn a very rare interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, he emphasized:"Lucifer is not everywhere, but when he is, his presence will be painful."In describing Satan, he claimed:"He is pure spirit and invincible. He reveals himself in the painful blasphemies that come upon the tongue of the possessed. He can hide. He can speak in tongues. He can shapeshift."When he was asked in this interview about the presence of Satan in the Vatican, he said with a gloomy face and a sad voice:"He has tried before. He did it by inciting those who armed Mehmet Ali Ağca to assassinate Pope John Paul II in 1981. Now by attacking Benedict XVI through a mad woman who Christmas Eve stormed the Pope."He then clearly claimed:"Satan now resides in the Vatican."Acknowledging that it is difficult to prove this issue, Father Amorth found the evidence of Satan's presence to be clear and obvious:"Cardinals who don't believe in Christ. Bishops who are connected to the devil... D. The same pedophilia (child sexual abuse) scandal that the Church is facing. Or the horrible murder of the head of the Swiss Guard of the Vatican and his wife by one of the Guard soldiers. It is the presence of Satan."On the other hand, the name of the Vatican, at least since the establishment of the Vatican Bank, which was ostensibly established to organize the financial affairs and endowments and financial assistance of believers, has been linked to corruption, document forgery, money laundering, bribery and embezzlement. The connection of the Vatican Bank with the Nazi regime of Germany during World War II and with the mafia of this country is a documented and proven connection. Apart from the fact that in the story of the case of one of the influential Masonic leaders of Italy known as Licio Gelli, the role of the Vatican Bank in connection with the Masonic organizations and the terrorist operations of the NATO secret network (known as Gladio) was also revealed. The Vatican Bank's privilege of not disclosing its customers' information to the authorities has made various gangster organizations invest in it and use its passage for heavy money laundering.The relationship between the Catholic Church and the Knights Templar sect has always been one of the ambiguous and challenging issues of the Vatican. The sect of the Knights Templar, who considered themselves the sworn soldiers of the Pope, was formed by French Catholic priests in the 12th century AD, and its stated purpose was to defend the Christian pilgrims of Jerusalem. They considered Muslims and the Ismaili Hashashin sect as their main enemies. This military-ritual sect, with the huge financial aid it received from Christian merchants and European kings and other Christian strata, became a secret financial-military-ritual organization that considered itself answerable only to the Pope. After the seditions and intrigues of this sect rose, finally, under the pressure of the king of France, Philip IV and the decree of Pope Clement V, the last obvious grand master of this sect, Jacques de Molay, and his circle of relatives were executed in 1314 AD, and apparently the work of the sect with Its liquidation ended.A painting of the punishment of Jacques de Molay and his companions in 1314 ADThe symbol of the Society of Jesus or the JesuitsFrom the time of Jacques de Molay, there were many news and rumors about the deviant thoughts and secret religion (other than Christianity) of the Knights Templar. Including the fact that in their secret circles they do satanic rituals and immoral things like Levant and their worshiped god, not the god of Christianity, is "Baphomet".Interestingly, the Vatican has the most complete and comprehensive archive of documents related to the Knights Templar sect, which even includes the text of the interrogation of the leaders of this sect in 1314 and documents related to the activities after its official dissolution, but until now they are far from the reach of researchers, Historical secrets about the existence of Jesus (pbuh), the apostles, the texts attributed to them, the secrets of the village of Fátima and the prophecies of Our Lady of the Rosary in Portugal, miracles, evidence related to non-human beings (known as aliens) and... in general, The Vatican reportedly has the largest archive of historical documents in the world, much of which is still out of reach for everyone, even researchers! The vast crypts, tombs under the Vatican contain many secrets, which conspiracy theorists believe include very dark secrets about the nature of the Catholic Church itself. The length of the shelves of the Vatican archive, which includes documents of more than 12 centuries, reaches 85 km, and most of it is underground.But certainly the darkest secret of all ages of the Catholic Church is nothing but "pedophilia" or sexual abuse of children.Many Catholic priests who have open cases of sexual crimes against children are still working in the church and in exactly the same departments that deal with children!In fact, one of the tactics of the Vatican to protect its corrupt and criminal priests is to change their mission from one country to another. The World Wide Web of the Catholic Church leaves the Vatican free to let errant priests flee. Of course, according to internal reports disclosed by the Vatican itself, most of these priests with cases are sent to Africa and Latin America.For the first time, in 2010, two reporters of the Associated Press named Bradley Brooks and Alessandra Ritsu revealed in a detailed report that in at least 30 open cases of sexual crimes by Catholic priests in 21 countries, the church authorities changed their mission location and sent them from one point to another. In another point, they tried so that After things calm down, from and the cases are subject to the passage of time.For example, a priest named "Father Nicola", who committed sexual abuse of deaf children in Italy in the 1980s, was sent to Argentina instead of being tried by the church, and worked as a priest for years until finally several One of his victims found him in 2019 and managed to win him over by filing a complaint in Argentina. Today, after 12 years since the publication of that report, this process has not only not been adjusted, but continues even with a greater volume and scope by the Vatican.The Argentinian nationality of Pope Francis has caused him to use his influence on the government and judicial system of this country and this country has become a paradise for sex offenders of the church against children.In the United States, there are 16,000 open lawsuits against the Catholic Church for child sexual abuse.Even church sex victims, their families and relatives have created a non-governmental organization called "SNAP" (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests), which is pursuing justice against hundreds of accused priests. This organization welcomes all victims of sexual abuse by representatives of the Catholic Church from all over the world, and the number of its members increases every year. But the most important action taken by this organization is the preparation of a list of all the priests affiliated with the Vatican around the world who have a history and file of sexual abuse of children.