Dardic People

Sher Shah Awan

May 8, 2013
I wonder how many people of Afghanistan and North west Pakistan can even be considered as original "Afghans" since a lot of the peoples seem to have been assimilated in to their ranks from the natives. Or do you consider all of them Afghans now?

@Mian Babban Also, thanks for the blog. Very interesting reading.
 
Jul 7, 2013
sad to see Dardic people got systematically wiped out from North West Corner of South Asia.

i believe Indo-Aryan Tribes/People faced 2 Massacres in last 2000 years. first they got slaughtered by Mughals along East Iranid Tribes and later got assimilated into various Cultural Groups of North India and Pak-Afghan. there are now only 2 Indo-Aryan Races in the world Vedic(B/K/V) Indians of North India and some nuristani, Kashmiris and Dogris/Himachalis of hills.

@Mian Babban are there any Dardic tribe that got assimilated into pashtun fold ? i heard that Afridees and Turis are dards of KPK who adopted Pashtun Culture. and some Afridees do look like Light skinned punjabis such as Saheed Afridee.
 
Aug 7, 2007
@Mian Babban are there any Dardic tribe that got assimilated into pashtun fold ? i heard that Afridees and Turis are dards of KPK who adopted Pashtun Culture. and some Afridees do look like Light skinned punjabis such as Saheed Afridee.
Afridis look nothing like light skinned Punjabis:lol:, the only Pashtuns who tend to look like light skinned Punjabis are Hindko speaking folks like Tareens from Attock area

there are now only 2 Indo-Aryan Races in the world Vedic(B/K/V) Indians of North India and some nuristani, Kashmiris and Dogris/Himachalis of hills.
Do not equate Nuristanis with Dogras:lol:, Nuristanis are among the lightest skinned folks in Afghanistan, it is not uncommon to find folks with blonde/red hair and blue eyes among them, many of them reside in Chitral.
Hardly like Dogras LOL, more like Balkan or South Russian folk
nuristani+boys.jpg


fb9f48d153101b419a504515c5da39c8.jpg

55165f070de0.jpg


north_pakistan_man.jpg

pashtun-young-man.jpg

I could post more pics, but what would be the point, also many folk from Tora Bora area are like this
 
Do not equate Nuristanis with Dogras
Had a good chuckle at that one too. :lol:

the only Pashtuns who tend to look like light skinned Punjabis are Hindko speaking folks like Tareens from Attock area
The ones who speak Hindko today are considered Pashtuns now but were not originally part of the tribal confederacy and were later assimilated as far as I know. Unless I am wrong @Mian Babban
 
Afridis look nothing like light skinned Punjabis:lol:, the only Pashtuns who tend to look like light skinned Punjabis are Hindko speaking folks like Tareens from Attock area


Do not equate Nuristanis with Dogras:lol:, Nuristanis are among the lightest skinned folks in Afghanistan, it is not uncommon to find folks with blonde/red hair and blue eyes among them, many of them reside in Chitral.
Hardly like Dogras LOL, more like Balkan or South Russian folk


fb9f48d153101b419a504515c5da39c8.jpg
u dont know if i should tell you or not but i am pretty sure that guy is an Russian/Soviet Military men who was stuck in Afghanistan. i saw him in Soviet invasion of Afghanistan documentary way back in '15/'16.and yes, i saw him talking.

and Indo-Aryan is a Racial or Cultural Group just like Iranics. maybe you should try to learn from besic instead of acting like smart *** and posting pictures from Google like every other expert. :lol:
 
u dont know if i should tell you or not but i am pretty sure that guy is an Russian/Soviet Military men who was stuck in Afghanistan. i saw him in Soviet invasion of Afghanistan documentary way back in '15/'16.and yes, i saw him talking.

and Indo-Aryan is a Racial or Cultural Group just like Iranics. maybe you should try to learn from besic instead of acting like smart *** and posting pictures from Google like every other expert. :lol:
No he is not, I know of the guy you are talking about a Ukrainian, the same color and golden haired like this gentleman yet the Ukrainian had blunt features unlike the sharp contoured hawkish nose of this Nuristani chap , as you can see two different folks.:hitwall:
maxresdefault.jpg


and Indo-Aryan is a Racial or Cultural Group just like Iranics. maybe you should try to learn from besic instead of acting like smart *** and posting pictures from Google like every other expert. :lol:
Well guess what Dogra and Nuristani are not the same racial and cultural group PERIOD, unlike you I have met Nuristanis in real life (large refugee community in Chitral), I can assure you they look like they are from a different continent from your Himali Dogra:lol:
 
Elphinstone visited Kabul in 1810 and saw Kafir slaves there. He found them to be strikingly European looking and was curious if they had any thing to do with Europeans. Many other British visited Afghanistan and they assumed that Kafirs must be remnants of Alexander's army. Kafirs i.e Nuristanis (including Kalasha) had no tradition of descent from Greeks before British.

If Elphinstone , a British , found them to be quite European looking then why an Indian is not ready to accept that Nuristanis can look like the one in the Picture?...

Most of the Photographs of Pashtun kids circulating on web , the ones with very light features, are actually of Nuristanis
 
Most of the Photographs of Pashtun kids circulating on web , the ones with very light features, are actually of Nuristanis
I have many friends from the Tora Bora region, many of them also have comparable appearance.

@Kaptaan @xairhossi @Sher Shah Awan Gents not only are they claiming the Indus region but it seems they have gone one step ahead, no wonder their kids are so brainwashed with illusion of grandeur , classic example this kid @Nexus claiming links with Nuristanis,, check this vid out:omghaha::omghaha::omghaha:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/889751827939504129
 
I have many friends from the Tora Bora region, many of them also have comparable appearance.

@Kaptaan @xairhossi @Sher Shah Awan Gents not only are they claiming the Indus region but it seems they have gone one step ahead, no wonder their kids are so brainwashed with illusion of grandeur , classic example this kid @Nexus claiming links with Nuristanis,, check this vid out:omghaha::omghaha::omghaha:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/889751827939504129
LoL some Indians are like those African supremacists, they will claim anything to feel better about themselves.
 
Cleopatra was a Nubian Queen and the breaking news is Nuristanis and Dogras are long lost Kinsmen:omghaha:
I am still trying to get my head around this idea to be honest, how does one even manage to link Dogras to Nuristanis? Does that mean they also think that the Kalasha are related to Dogras since they are a similar people to Nuristanis??

These guys seriously crack me up. :D
 

