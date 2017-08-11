Dardic People

Mian Babban
Afridis look nothing like light skinned Punjabis, the only Pashtuns who tend to look like light skinned Punjabis are Hindko speaking folks like Tareens from Attock area@Mian Babban are there any Dardic tribe that got assimilated into pashtun fold ? i heard that Afridees and Turis are dards of KPK who adopted Pashtun Culture. and some Afridees do look like Light skinned punjabis such as Saheed Afridee.
Do not equate Nuristanis with Dogras, Nuristanis are among the lightest skinned folks in Afghanistan, it is not uncommon to find folks with blonde/red hair and blue eyes among them, many of them reside in Chitral.there are now only 2 Indo-Aryan Races in the world Vedic(B/K/V) Indians of North India and some nuristani, Kashmiris and Dogris/Himachalis of hills.
They do not speak Pashto nor do most of them look like the typical Afghan or tribal Pashtun though they are fair skinned compared to most Punjabis.The ones who speak Hindko today are considered Pashtuns now but were not originally part of the tribal confederacy and were later assimilated as far as I know. Unless I am wrong @Mian Babban
u dont know if i should tell you or not but i am pretty sure that guy is an Russian/Soviet Military men who was stuck in Afghanistan. i saw him in Soviet invasion of Afghanistan documentary way back in '15/'16.and yes, i saw him talking.Afridis look nothing like light skinned Punjabis, the only Pashtuns who tend to look like light skinned Punjabis are Hindko speaking folks like Tareens from Attock area
Hardly like Dogras LOL, more like Balkan or South Russian folk
No he is not, I know of the guy you are talking about a Ukrainian, the same color and golden haired like this gentleman yet the Ukrainian had blunt features unlike the sharp contoured hawkish nose of this Nuristani chap , as you can see two different folks.u dont know if i should tell you or not but i am pretty sure that guy is an Russian/Soviet Military men who was stuck in Afghanistan. i saw him in Soviet invasion of Afghanistan documentary way back in '15/'16.and yes, i saw him talking.
and Indo-Aryan is a Racial or Cultural Group just like Iranics. maybe you should try to learn from besic instead of acting like smart *** and posting pictures from Google like every other expert.
Well guess what Dogra and Nuristani are not the same racial and cultural group PERIOD, unlike you I have met Nuristanis in real life (large refugee community in Chitral), I can assure you they look like they are from a different continent from your Himali Dograand Indo-Aryan is a Racial or Cultural Group just like Iranics. maybe you should try to learn from besic instead of acting like smart *** and posting pictures from Google like every other expert.
I have many friends from the Tora Bora region, many of them also have comparable appearance.Most of the Photographs of Pashtun kids circulating on web , the ones with very light features, are actually of Nuristanis
@Kaptaan @xairhossi @Sher Shah Awan Gents not only are they claiming the Indus region but it seems they have gone one step ahead, no wonder their kids are so brainwashed with illusion of grandeur , classic example this kid @Nexus claiming links with Nuristanis,, check this vid out
Cleopatra was a Nubian Queen and the breaking news is Nuristanis and Dogras are long lost KinsmenLoL some Indians are like those African supremacists, they will claim anything to feel better about themselves.
