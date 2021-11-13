What's new

Daraz Pakistan Records a Strong 11.11 with Sales Worth 66 Crore in the First Hour

Zibago

Zibago

Daraz Pakistan Records a Strong 11.11 with Sales Worth 66 Crore in the First Hour
By Press Release | Updated Nov 13, 2021 | 7:14 pm

Pakistan’s leading eCommerce platform, Daraz recorded sales worth 66 crores in the first one hour of 11.11, making it the biggest sale of the year in the country.

The eCommerce giant’s sales surged as 43% of Pakistan’s digital population visited the platform over the last 30 days resulting in its userbase and orders growing up to 3.4X and 4.7X respectively compared to last 11.11 – making Pakistan Daraz’s most successful market in South Asia during the campaign.
Ehsan Saya, Managing Director, Daraz Pakistan, said, “During inflation at its highest ever peak in Pakistan, Daraz single-handedly reduced the uptake in prices by providing discounts and offers on an assortment of millions during the 11.11 sale. We hope to keep providing ease to our customers in the future and live up to our purpose of uplifting communities through the power of commerce.”
As per sources, 32,000 sellers from 100+ cities excluding Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad participated in the campaign and resulted in Daraz exceeding its daily order target by 3.6X, and from all the orders placed on 11th November, 1/3rd are already on their way to happy customers.
Saya added, “Our core focus for the last 12 months has been customer experience and selling quality products to our customers. This overwhelming response is a testament that when you put your customer first, they reciprocate that trust. During this 11.11, we acquired 4X new customers versus the campaign last year.”
Daraz has been an active player in contributing to Pakistan’s digital economy and has also always encouraged digital payments. During the 11.11 sale, Daraz recorded almost 50% of its customer spend on prepaid payment solutions and partnered with multiple banks and gateways to ensure a seamless digital payment experience for its customers.
With record-breaking numbers, Daraz has undoubtedly become the shopping platform of choice for Pakistanis as millions of users visited the platform to make purchases and take advantage of the discounts and deals that were exclusively available on 11.11.
 
I bought a Philips trimmer which on this sale, I can't wait to receive it. :)
 
All consumerist ideas bare fruit in the country. The people are addicted to it and there seems to be no social movement to reverse the imported trend.
 
That's around 4 million dollars in an hour. Assuming the same figure for next 23 hours, we are looking at around 96 million dollars in a day. Which although is nothing compared to other countries but quite alot for us.
 
El Sidd said:
All consumerist ideas bare fruit in the country. The people are addicted to it and there seems to be no social movement to reverse the imported trend.
Click to expand...
People need products for their needs, whether they are imported or locally produced is irrelevant to the consumer as the consumer simply wants his/her needs to be fulfilled. It's the job of the government to encourage local manufacturing of goods.
 
Its all a hoax they increase price a month before and then drop it as sale during such events. It is like a shoe shop in my city that has 50% off throughout the year and hoard of people buy from them like sheep.
 
I would personally never buy clothes online because for me it is very important to touch the fabric and analyze the quality of the cloth that I am interested in buying.
I have been following their prices for various items for a while and their prices on 11.11 sale were very reasonable.
 
By the way - Daraz is in Bangladesh too, in a big way, they are one of the leading e-commerce platforms. They sell local as well as imported items. Daraz is part of AliBaba as everyone knows.

Online Shopping in Bangladesh: Order Now from Daraz.com.bd

Bangladesh's best online shopping store with 17+ million products at resounding discounts in dhaka, ctg & All across Bangladesh with cash on delivery (COD)
www.daraz.com.bd www.daraz.com.bd

There has been some scams with online e-commerce with some shady outfits, so the whole industry may take a hit from govt. crackdowns and restrictions/regulations. But in Covid, Daraz and other e-commerce platforms got a big boost locally. Last year during 11.11 sales campaign, Daraz had orders worth Tk. 250 Million in the first hour.

www.dhakatribune.com

Daraz hopes to break records again this year with the 11.11 campaign

AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho, the chief corporate affairs officer of Daraz Bangladesh Limited, is confident that the online store will again have a successful 11.11 campaign this Thursday, despite the recent struggles faced by the e-commerce sector. Rusho, who was the government and stakeholder...
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com
 
If you order from brands on their website you already know what their quality will be
 
Wait, isn't Pakistan's economy a wreck, inflation through the roof, people unemployed, with no money to buy anything?
 
