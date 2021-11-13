Daraz Pakistan Records a Strong 11.11 with Sales Worth 66 Crore in the First Hour

Online Shopping in Bangladesh: Order Now from Daraz.com.bd Bangladesh's best online shopping store with 17+ million products at resounding discounts in dhaka, ctg & All across Bangladesh with cash on delivery (COD)

Daraz hopes to break records again this year with the 11.11 campaign AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho, the chief corporate affairs officer of Daraz Bangladesh Limited, is confident that the online store will again have a successful 11.11 campaign this Thursday, despite the recent struggles faced by the e-commerce sector. Rusho, who was the government and stakeholder...

By the way - Daraz is in Bangladesh too, in a big way, they are one of the leading e-commerce platforms. They sell local as well as imported items. Daraz is part of AliBaba as everyone knows.There has been some scams with online e-commerce with some shady outfits, so the whole industry may take a hit from govt. crackdowns and restrictions/regulations. But in Covid, Daraz and other e-commerce platforms got a big boost locally.