Dar the Dracula Returns to Pakistan

Asimzranger

Asimzranger

Oct 6, 2016
E

epebble

Sep 21, 2022
alphapak said:
Dar has been bought back by Bajwa to put the final nail in Pakistan's economic coffin.
Click to expand...
What are some of the bad decisions he can take that can possibly worsen the situation? What can he do to drive USD/PKR to, say, 500 or 600?
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Asimzranger said:
will he be able to come in sunlight as a morning star and lead the final nail in coffin of this economics.
Click to expand...

Everyone already knows that Pak economy is beyond recovery. Bajwa can import another thousand Ishaq Dar to Pakistan. It will only get worse from this point onwards. Get ready for an economic collapse. An economic default is on its way.
 
S

SaadH

Apr 22, 2021
All in the plans for neutrals to setup IK's next term for complete failure after this hitman lays a minefield and booby traps all over the economy.

Neutrals know they can't dent IK's popularity, only way they can make him fail is to setup a trap for him.
 
Valar.

Valar.

Nov 29, 2017
Dalit said:
Everyone already knows that Pak economy is beyond recovery. Bajwa can import another thousand Ishaq Dar to Pakistan. It will only get worse from this point onwards. Get ready for an economic collapse. An economic default is on its way.
Click to expand...

May be this is exactly what Establishment wants? Just get defaulted at once and start over again?
 

