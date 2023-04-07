Dar pulls out of WB-IMF spring meetings

Dar had scheduled meetings with the presidents of WB, Asian Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank – the three multilateral creditors that were very crucial for Pakistan’s plans to raise $6 billion in additional loans to meet the last IMF condition.

The sources said that Janet Yellen, the treasury secretary, also had not given an appointment, nor did Waly Adeyemo, the treasury deputy secretary.

Samantha Power, the USAID administrator, was also not available for the meeting but a meeting had been scheduled with the assistant administrator of the USAID to South Asia.

finance ministry had also lined up meetings with the representatives of the foreign commercial banks aimed at convincing them to provide commercial loans to meet the external financing requirements.

Highly placed sources told The Express Tribune that Dar would not attend the spring meetings of the World Bank-IMF that were taking place from April 10 to 16 in Washington. Dar, who is also leader of the house in Senate, was planning to land in Washington on Sunday.The deepening political uncertainty and developing judicial crisis were said to be the reasons behind the cancellation of the trip to Washington. Dar had a plan to address the financial and political worlds' concerns regarding the continuity of the government, future economic plans and bridging the once again trust deficit with the multilateral lenders.The sources said that Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq would also not go to the United States due to the prevailing uncertain political conditions. The economic affairs minister always represented Pakistan at the World Bank. Ayaz was considered very close to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and also handled the political affairs of the allied parties.Finance Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh and Economic Affairs Secretary Kazim Niaz would represent the government at the WB-IMF spring meetings.A secretary was considered equal to a deputy minister and they might still be able to meet some of the high-ranking foreign officials.Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance Tariq Bajwa might replace Dar. However, the sources said that due to diplomatic protocol issues, the PM's special assistant was lower in rank and might not be able to meet with the presidents of various multilateral institutions and finance ministers of different countries.In a conversation with The Express Tribune on Thursday, IMF Resident Representative Esther Perez said, "The Pakistan delegation will have a high-level meeting during the spring meetings with IMF's deputy managing director Ms Sayeh, who follows Pakistan closely."Although the government claimed that the petrol subsidy would not affect the budget, the plan did not apparently guarantee that.Similarly,Jihad Azour, the director of Middle East and Central Asia Department of the IMF, was also scheduled to meet the finance minister.The sources said that aThe finance minister was also set to meet with the representatives of the three international credit rating agencies that had downgraded Pakistan, which had temporarily closed down the doors for borrowings from international capital markets.TheSome of these meetings might still take place.