What's new

Dar has said that we now have to learn to live without the IMF.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
67,981
1
139,433
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Have to live without IMF, Says Dar after imposing plethora of taxes on nation​


Finance Minister said it is a surprise to world that Pakistan has not and will not become Sri Lanka, All payments are timely, Pakistan will not default​


Photo of Web Desk Web Desk11 hours ago




Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Messenger Share via Email Print


Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, Economic, misery, Debris, PTI, government, put, وزیر خزانہ، اسحاق ڈار، معاشی، بدحالی، ملبہ، پی ٹی آئی، حکومت، ڈال دیا،



Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that we have to learn to live without IMF. Economists say that if we had to live without IMF, we would have to accept their demands on people. Why was the tax burden of 170 billion rupees imposed? What was need to make petrol and diesel expensive? What was need to increase prices of electricity? Ishaq Dar answer these questions.
These views were expressed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar while addressing a function organized by Islamabad Industrial Association in Islamabad yesterday.
Ishaq Dar said that it is a surprise for the world that Pakistan has not made Sri Lanka and will not make it, Pakistan will not default, all payments are timely, Pakistan will not default.
FIR filed against protesting women in Peshawar, distributing death in the name of flour and ration in KPK and Punjab
The Federal Finance Minister said that all the pre-conditions of the IMF have been fulfilled, we have to learn to live without the IMF, during the first 8 months of this financial year, Pakistan’s external debt has decreased by 4 billion dollars.
He again lit the lamp of hope and said that the staff level agreement on the IMF program will be done soon, the board meeting will also be held.
He said that Pakistan is not made to default, the finance minister asked the business community for budget suggestions.
Addressing the event, he said that Pakistan was a macroeconomically unstable country in 2013. In the last 6 to 7 months there were talks of default, during the year 2013 to 2017, Pakistan became the 24th largest economy in the world.
Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan was going to join the list of G20 countries. He said that in the last five years, Pakistan has become the 47th economy in the world. However, we have to leave these things behind and move forward. The finance minister said that the developing Pakistan was not noticed by anyone, Allah Almighty has to protect this country himself, threats of sanctions were given to prevent explosions in comparison with India. If Pakistan was not a nuclear power, there would have been more problems. Nawaz Sharif’s decision will be written in golden letters in history.
He said that if everyone works together, then Pakistan can be fine, if they work together, then Pakistan can take off. 33 thousand LCs were pending when he came to the ministry, stopped the decline in Pakistan, now it has to be completely reversed.
He said that from 2013 to 2018, the economy increased by 126 billion dollars, the next 5 years only increased by 26 billion dollars, efforts are being made to bring the foreign exchange to 12 to 12 billion dollars by June 30. Pakistan will develop, deficit will be controlled.
https://news360.tv/en/business/have...r-after-imposing-plethora-of-taxes-on-nation/
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
67,981
1
139,433
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ساقا کنجر دھمکیاں تو ایسے چڑھا رہا تھا آئی ایم ایف کو جیسے اسکی ماں کے یار ہوں ۔ اب ساری ہیکڑی نکال دی آئی آیم والوں سے مہنگائی بھی کرائی اکانومی تباہ کروا دی جوتے بھی مارے ذلیل بھی کیا اور دیا ایل بھی نہیں
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
14,991
-8
16,751
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Imran Khan said:

Have to live without IMF, Says Dar after imposing plethora of taxes on nation​


Finance Minister said it is a surprise to world that Pakistan has not and will not become Sri Lanka, All payments are timely, Pakistan will not default​


Photo of Web Desk Web Desk11 hours ago




Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Messenger Share via Email Print


Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, Economic, misery, Debris, PTI, government, put, وزیر خزانہ، اسحاق ڈار، معاشی، بدحالی، ملبہ، پی ٹی آئی، حکومت، ڈال دیا،



Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that we have to learn to live without IMF. Economists say that if we had to live without IMF, we would have to accept their demands on people. Why was the tax burden of 170 billion rupees imposed? What was need to make petrol and diesel expensive? What was need to increase prices of electricity? Ishaq Dar answer these questions.
These views were expressed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar while addressing a function organized by Islamabad Industrial Association in Islamabad yesterday.
Ishaq Dar said that it is a surprise for the world that Pakistan has not made Sri Lanka and will not make it, Pakistan will not default, all payments are timely, Pakistan will not default.
FIR filed against protesting women in Peshawar, distributing death in the name of flour and ration in KPK and Punjab
The Federal Finance Minister said that all the pre-conditions of the IMF have been fulfilled, we have to learn to live without the IMF, during the first 8 months of this financial year, Pakistan’s external debt has decreased by 4 billion dollars.
He again lit the lamp of hope and said that the staff level agreement on the IMF program will be done soon, the board meeting will also be held.
He said that Pakistan is not made to default, the finance minister asked the business community for budget suggestions.
Addressing the event, he said that Pakistan was a macroeconomically unstable country in 2013. In the last 6 to 7 months there were talks of default, during the year 2013 to 2017, Pakistan became the 24th largest economy in the world.
Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan was going to join the list of G20 countries. He said that in the last five years, Pakistan has become the 47th economy in the world. However, we have to leave these things behind and move forward. The finance minister said that the developing Pakistan was not noticed by anyone, Allah Almighty has to protect this country himself, threats of sanctions were given to prevent explosions in comparison with India. If Pakistan was not a nuclear power, there would have been more problems. Nawaz Sharif’s decision will be written in golden letters in history.
He said that if everyone works together, then Pakistan can be fine, if they work together, then Pakistan can take off. 33 thousand LCs were pending when he came to the ministry, stopped the decline in Pakistan, now it has to be completely reversed.
He said that from 2013 to 2018, the economy increased by 126 billion dollars, the next 5 years only increased by 26 billion dollars, efforts are being made to bring the foreign exchange to 12 to 12 billion dollars by June 30. Pakistan will develop, deficit will be controlled.
https://news360.tv/en/business/have...r-after-imposing-plethora-of-taxes-on-nation/
Click to expand...
An unproductive society that relies on debt to pay debt has serious issues. Whole country needs to be improved to be more democratic and less corrupt to norms of the global stage. This feudal system needs to be dismantled urgently and quality education and opportunities given to the Pakistani children.
 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
13,397
45
18,347
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
El Sidd said:
We may be able to pay off the debt but we will never be able to pay off the interest on it. Hence Supreme Court has barred dealing in interest.
Click to expand...
Why is it that you always talk about things you do t understand, and say things that make no sense?

The IMF and Pakistani lenders don't give a **** what Pakistan's Supreme Court says, they loaned Pakistan money, and they expect to be paid back, and not just interest either.

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
We should just default. There is no need to pay.
Click to expand...
Argentina barely survived default, and they lost all their overseas government owned assets.

Pakisran is far worse off than Argentina was pre-default.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
65,484
1
52,174
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
That Guy said:
The IMF and Pakistani lenders don't give a **** what Pakistan's Supreme Court says, they loaned Pakistan money, and they expect to be paid back, and not just interest either.
Click to expand...

What do they want us to do? Cut a pound of our flesh? They dictate our policymaking openly and detail it to a manner of their own liking.

We are pursuing aggressive policies to correct the economy. These are time exhausting measures.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Crimson Blue
Rumors on Street: Ishaq Dar is sabotaging IMF deal on a Purpose
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
2K
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
HAIDER
Dar slams 'uncustomary' IMF attitude, snubs demand for abandoning long-range missiles
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
83
Views
2K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
HAIDER
Govt has received draft MEFP from IMF, confirms Dar
Replies
4
Views
285
S.Y.A
S.Y.A
HAIDER
IMF darkest and scariest demand on national security spendings
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
106
Views
3K
Jeeten Parikh
J
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves will strengthen soon: Ishaq Dar reaffirms
Replies
1
Views
245
Dalit
Dalit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom