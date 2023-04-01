Dar has said that we now have to learn to live without the IMF.

El Sidd said: We may be able to pay off the debt but we will never be able to pay off the interest on it. Hence Supreme Court has barred dealing in interest. Click to expand...

Abdul Rehman Majeed said: We should just default. There is no need to pay.

Why is it that you always talk about things you do t understand, and say things that make no sense?The IMF and Pakistani lenders don't give a **** what Pakistan's Supreme Court says, they loaned Pakistan money, and they expect to be paid back, and not just interest either.Argentina barely survived default, and they lost all their overseas government owned assets.Pakisran is far worse off than Argentina was pre-default.