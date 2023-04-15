What's new

Daphné class submarine

We are investigating the Daphné class, the first and only diesel-electric submarine that sunk a warship since the Second World War.

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction
01:04 Historical background
02:16 Programme history
02:37 Design
05:18 Albacora class of the Portuguese Navy
05:57 Hangor class of the Pakistan Navy
07:07 Maria van Riebeeck class of the South African Navy
07:53 S-60 class of the Spanish Navy
08:14 General characteristics
09:05 Accidents
11:34 Combat experiences (sinking of INS Khukri by PNS Hangor - South African submarine operations)
 

