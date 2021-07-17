What's new

Danish Siddiqui : The world captured through his lense

New Delhi: Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist who was associated with Reuters’ multimedia team in India, was killed while covering a clash between Taliban and Afghan forces in Afghanistan. The media fraternity across the world are grief-stricken over his unfortunate demise.

As a photojournalist, Danish covered several important stories in Asia, Middle East and Europe. Some of his works include covering the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, Rohingya refugees crisis, Hong Kong protests, Nepal earthquakes, Mass Games in North Korea and living conditions of asylum seekers in Switzerland.

Here is a glimpse of how the world looked like through his lense.

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in India
CAA.jpg

caa2.jpg

ram-jmi-1024x768.jpg

CAA3.jpg


Covid- 19 pandemic and workers’ migration in India
M3.jpg

m2-1024x538.jpg

M4-1024x538.jpg

Kashmir under siege
K2.jpg

k3.jpg

K1.jpg


War in Afghanistan
A2.jpg

A3.jpg

A1.jpg
 

India shipped him to Afghanistan so RAW could finish him off there. Case closed.

That is why India did not evacuate him out of Afghanistan as it pulled out the rest of it's population from Afghanistan.

Those pictures are the reason why the Hindu fundamentalist government in Delhi did so.
 
