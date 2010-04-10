Danish Armed Forces Chose New Sniper Rifle - Colt Canada C20 DMR - The Danish Armed Forces have selected Colt Canada C20 Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR) in 7.62x51 mm as their new sniper rifle. The C20 DMR is intended to replace the current Heckler & Koch HK417S (Sniper). The Danish name will be Finskyttegevaer, Kort (FINSKGV K).

Colt Canada C20 Designated Marksman Rifle - Finskyttegevaer, Kort (FINSKGV K). Picture by Forsvarsministeriets Materiel- og Indkøbsstyrelse.The Danish Armed Forces have selected Colt Canada C20 Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR) in 7.62×51 mm as their new sniper rifle. The C20 DMR is intended to replace the current Heckler & Koch HK417S (Sniper). The Danish name will be Finskyttegevaer, Kort (FINSKGV K). Roughly translated it means “fine shooting rifle, short”, and it will be introduced from the first quarter of 2021.Picture by Colt CanadaOn Facebook, the procurement organization of the Danish Ministry of Defense – Forsvarsministeriets Materiel- og Indkøbsstyrelse – published the following (the text is machine translated from Danish):After a thorough test period, the winner of the Armed Forces’ new sniper rifle, map (FINSKGV, K) has been found. The winner was Colt Canada with their C20 DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle).The acquisition of new FINSKGV, K is happening because the Armed Forces’ current Heckler and Koch 417S are about to be worn out.The test was carried out in collaboration with the expert users in the sniper community, who have tested and quality assured the pre-qualified rifles in all phases.The test itself was also planned by and performed by the expert users themselves and took place in the autumn of 2019 in Borris and Ulfborg. The final choice of the Colt Canada’s C20 has been made based on user feedback and various shooting results from these tests.The Colt Canada’s C20 was the best in precision and received the highest score in the quality of the users in both firing and handling of the weapon under different conditions.InskThe sniper rifle comes with a carrying system, magazine bags and other comprehensive accessory packages, which are tailored to the needs of the individual units.FINSKGV, K C20 is expected to be handed over from Q1 2021 to the Army’s sniper, light infantry sniper (LINF) and the Home Guard’s special patrol unit.Note that the image of the new C20 DMR is not the final Danish configuration.Picture by Colt CanadaTo learn more about the Colt C20 DMR, check these articles out, written by TFB’s Matthew Moss:FIRST LOOK: Colt Canada’s C20 Sniper RifleCanadian Army Buys Colt Canada C20The C20’s specifications (as per Colt Canada):CALIBRE – 7.62 x 51 mm NATOWEIGHT [UNLOADED/NO OPTIC/NO SUPPRESSOR] – 4.1 kg (9.1 lbs)OVERALL LENGTH [NO SUPPRESSOR] – 96.2 cm (38 in)BARREL LENGTH – 44.7 cm (18 in)RIFLING [TO DESIGNATED AMMUNITION] – 1 turn in 10 in – 4 groovePRECISION – 0.66 MOAMUZZLE VELOCITY – 2400 fps (C181 Ammunition)CYCLING – SEMI-AUTOMATIC (Expansion Bleed Off)For more Danish Colt Canada action and information check out this soldier in Operation Task Force Dragon in Iraq 2020.Denmark’s neighbor Sweden is also looking for a New Multi-Caliber Sniper Weapon System, but it’s going to be a bolt-action.What do you think of the choice?Eric BEric BEx-Arctic Ranger. Competitive practical shooter and hunter with a European focus. Always ready to increase my collection of modern semi-automatics, optics and sound suppressors. TCCC Certified medic.