Dance Jihad? Viral Video Of Kerala Medical Students Dancing Has Now Taken A Communal Turn

A couple of days ago a video went massively viral on social media, showing two medical students from Kerala's Thrissur Medical College breaking into a dance.The short video of Naveen K Razak and Janaki Omkumar dancing to Boney M’s 1978 hit song Rasputin in their college corridor became an instant hit after it was posted on social mediaBut now there is a twist - the video has irked many pro-Hindutva elements in the state who had a problem with the dance because the boy's name is Naveen K Razak."Their names are Janaki Omkumar and Naveen K Razak. I feel something suspicious here. It would be better if the parents of Janaki become a little vigilent," Krishna Raj, a lawyer wrote.ജാനകിയും നവീനും. തൃശൂർ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളേജിലെ രണ്ട് വിദ്യാർത്ഥികളുടെ ഡാൻസ് വൈറൽ ആകുന്നു. ജാനകി എം ഓംകുമാറും നവീൻ കെ...Posted by Krishna Raj on Wednesday, 7 April, 2021Several others have made similar comments implying that it was somehow a conspiracy and was a case of love jihad.Others warned Janaki's parents that their daughter will one day be trafficked to Syria to fight for ISIS if they don't pay attention.However, these comments have been slammed by the larger public including many doctors who said they don't treat patients based on their religion.Many lawyers also slammed Krishna Raj for dragging the religion of the two medical students into an unwanted controversy.