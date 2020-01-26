Dams vital for sustainable economic growth: PM DASU: Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday said construction of hydropower projects was imperative for sustainable...

19 Jun 2021DASU: Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday said construction of hydropower projects was imperative for sustainable economic growth and agriculture production besides bringing prices of daily commodities and inflation down.Talking to engineers, water experts and labourers after visiting the mega Dasu hydropower project (HPP), the Prime Minister said Dasu HPP and Diamir Bhasha dams were landmark projects that would produce thousands of megawatts inexpensive electricity by making very positive impact on overall growth of industries and agriculture besides generate employment opportunities.The Prime Minister while paying rich tributes to local and foreign engineers and labourers said work on Dasu HPP (Phase-I) had been accelerated and would be completed by 2025 having overall power generation capacity of 2,160 megawatt. Similarly, 4,320 megawatt electricity would be produced after completion of its second phase by 2029.He said Pakistan had blessed with a number of water reservoirs’ sites for construction of hydropower projects and if constructed would directly benefit common man besides bolstering economic growth, industrial and agriculture production.The Prime Minister said expensive electricity led to price-hike and inflation while inexpensive electricity generation from dams brought prices of daily use commodities to a low level, thus making positive impact on socioeconomic lives of poor strata.Earlier, the Prime Minister inspected different sections of under-construction Dasu Hydropower Project and reviewed pace of work.Dasu HPP includes construction of 4,320MW hydropower plant on Indus River near Dasu town in Upper Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The project is located approximately 74 kilometres downstream of Diamer Bhasha Dam, 240km upstream of Tarbela Dam, and 345km from Islamabad. The project is being developed in two stages by Pakistan’s Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda). The project is part of hydropower development projects included in Government Vision 2025 Programme.