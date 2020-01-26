What's new

Dams vital for sustainable economic growth:

Dams vital for sustainable economic growth: PM


DASU: Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday said construction of hydropower projects was imperative for sustainable economic growth and agriculture production besides bringing prices of daily commodities and inflation down.

Talking to engineers, water experts and labourers after visiting the mega Dasu hydropower project (HPP), the Prime Minister said Dasu HPP and Diamir Bhasha dams were landmark projects that would produce thousands of megawatts inexpensive electricity by making very positive impact on overall growth of industries and agriculture besides generate employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister while paying rich tributes to local and foreign engineers and labourers said work on Dasu HPP (Phase-I) had been accelerated and would be completed by 2025 having overall power generation capacity of 2,160 megawatt. Similarly, 4,320 megawatt electricity would be produced after completion of its second phase by 2029.

He said Pakistan had blessed with a number of water reservoirs’ sites for construction of hydropower projects and if constructed would directly benefit common man besides bolstering economic growth, industrial and agriculture production.

The Prime Minister said expensive electricity led to price-hike and inflation while inexpensive electricity generation from dams brought prices of daily use commodities to a low level, thus making positive impact on socioeconomic lives of poor strata.
Earlier, the Prime Minister inspected different sections of under-construction Dasu Hydropower Project and reviewed pace of work.

Dasu HPP includes construction of 4,320MW hydropower plant on Indus River near Dasu town in Upper Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The project is located approximately 74 kilometres downstream of Diamer Bhasha Dam, 240km upstream of Tarbela Dam, and 345km from Islamabad. The project is being developed in two stages by Pakistan’s Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda). The project is part of hydropower development projects included in Government Vision 2025 Programme.



Ofcourse, dams are very important but there are many micro level experiments of successful water conservation in India ranging from water harvesting in farms to making water bodies around the villages. Building dams require very long timing and big resources. This micro water conservation bodyes can be made very easily with the participation of people. There are very many examples where the the villagers are totally transformed from dry and desert and almost dessert like villagers to lush green villages full of water, crops, trees and biodiversities. This thread is very interesting. I will post many such videos and article here where the villages and area was transformed by the efforts of individual or a communities.
 
Pakistan's abundant Hydro and Solar energy resources need to developed as part of a long term economic development plan. Enough of both exist in Pakistan to generate more energy then most western european nations do today.
 
CrazyZ said:
Pakistan's abundant Hydro and Solar energy resources need to developed as part of a long term economic development plan. Enough of both exist in Pakistan to generate more energy then most western european nations do today.
If you are able to focus on whatever you have got from nature, a highly specific economic growth model for a particular Nation can be built. it is the time that we need to focus on basics rather than focusing on big things. In my opinion, Indian subcontinent countries should focus more on water conservation ,green cover, producing quality food, reducing chemical Fertilizer and insecticides, improve the helth of people, give them quality education and skills. This is very important because the healthy people with good health and good mind builds the Nation. I am very impressed with plantation drive by pakistan. Trees are such things that gives health and beauty to communities without spending a penny.
 
