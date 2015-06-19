What's new

Dams Under Construction- News and Updates...

Just noticed we don't have a thread for this topic.......
Rs100bn released for Diamer-Basha dam: PM


ISLAMABAD: (ONLINE) PML-N’s central working committee has reiterated its resolve to continue support to people of Occupied Kashmir.

Nawaz Sharif chaired meeting of PML-N’s central working party here on Monday. The meeting strongly denounced the Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and human rights violations. The meeting lauded the address of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the United Nations General Assembly session with a special focus on Kashmir issue.

It also said that resolution of Kashmir issue is vital for lasting peace in South Asia.

The meeting strongly condemned repeated ceasefire violations by India along Line of Control. Armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any foreign aggression in a befitting manner, the meeting added.

Speaking on the occasion, Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan is committed to Kashmir cause. “No power in the world can stop us from supporting the freedom struggle of Kashmiris”, he added.

He said India is mistaken if it considers that a freedom fight can be equated with terrorism.

He said government is striving to overcome all the challenges including terrorism and energy shortages.

Speaking about the economic turnaround, Nawaz said economy has been strengthened because of effective policies.

He said Karachi operation was started with the consultation of all the stakeholders’, which is yielding positive results.

“Government is also working for the development of Thar coal. Mining has started in Thar and coal based power plants are being installed there”.

He said by 2018, more than ten thousand megawatt (MW) of electricity will be added to the national grid.

Nawaz said land has been acquired for Diamer-Bhasha Dam and one hundred billion rupees has been released for this purpose.

The prime minister said Balochistan will be the major beneficiary of the CPEC Project. He said motorways and highways worth one thousand billion rupees are being constructed in the country.

Nawaz said we are also working on the social sector development and hospitals in different cities will be built in the next eighteen months.

“Government will fully compensate the farmers for the losses they have suffered due to low price of agricultural goods at the international market”. “Subsidy is also being given for installation of solar tube wells in Balochistan” Nawaz added.

Nawaz said those who faced defeat in 2013 will again lose in 2018.

http://nation.com.pk/national/10-Oct-2016/rs100bn-released-for-diamer-basha-dam-pm
 
Benefits of Diamer-Bhasha Dam:

1. Availability of about 6,400,000 acre feet (7.89×109 m3) annual surface face water storage for supplementing irrigation supplies during low flow periods

2. Harnessing of renewable source of clean and cheap energy through installed capacity of 4500 MW

3. Reduction of dependence on thermal power, thus saving foreign exchange

4 .Employment opportunity, particularly to the locals, during the construction and operation

5. Creation of massive infrastructure leading to overall socio-economic uplift of the area and standard of living of people.
 
Bravo Lion said:
Benefits of Diamer-Bhasha Dam:

1. Availability of about 6,400,000 acre feet (7.89×109 m3) annual surface face water storage for supplementing irrigation supplies during low flow periods

2. Harnessing of renewable source of clean and cheap energy through installed capacity of 4500 MW

3. Reduction of dependence on thermal power, thus saving foreign exchange

4 .Employment opportunity, particularly to the locals, during the construction and operation

5. Creation of massive infrastructure leading to overall socio-economic uplift of the area and standard of living of people.
Sir G , This Dam will also increase the life of all dams and other projects down streams until (Kalla Bagg) .

@WAJsal Great thread Bro , Bhasha and Dasu on the Road (As per Govt Claim) these 2 will mainly Bhasha will be a added life line to Pakistan , we need minimum 3 big Dams in 15 years or till 2030 to safe Pakistan from Water Shortage , We can also build medium Dam like one in Punjab , Chiniot dam, This will be quickly build and only site on Chenab River.

http://www.dawn.com/news/1174405

@Muhammad Omar , Bro we need some pics and updates here from you , best man for the task
 
I hope the construction starts soon to , funds in past have been allocated but things never began
 
CHACHA"G" said:
Sir G , This Dam will also increase the life of all dams and other projects down streams until (Kalla Bagg) .

@WAJsal Great thread Bro , Bhasha and Dasu on the Road (As per Govt Claim) these 2 will mainly Bhasha will be a added life line to Pakistan , we need minimum 3 big Dams in 15 years or till 2030 to safe Pakistan from Water Shortage , We can also build medium Dam like one in Punjab , Chiniot dam, This will be quickly build and only site on Chenab River.

http://www.dawn.com/news/1174405

@Muhammad Omar , Bro we need some pics and updates here from you , best man for the task
the diamer basha dam is colossal in size it takes hours just to travel by road through the planned length of the reservoir
 
Nice Thread.

FUN FACT:
Pakistan's Tarbela Dam is the World's largest Earth filled Dam.


A U.S. Marine Corps CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter flies near the Tarbela Dam in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, Aug. 27, 2010. Defense Department officials announced Aug. 30, 2010, the deployment of 18 helicopters to Pakistan from the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, based at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

http://top101news.com/2015-2016-2017-2018/news/world/biggest-dams-world/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_largest_dams_in_the_world
 
Bhasha dam construction should start asap & a massive work force should be appointed for the construction of the dam. Bhasha dam is going to give life to our existing dams.

I hope & pray that some how Kalabagh dam becomes a reality & is freed from the corrupt & treacherous politicians shackles.
 
Karot hydropower project to become operational by 2020
October 4, 2016

Karot hydropower project to become operational by 2020
ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): The 720 megawatt Karot Hydropower Project being built from Silk Road Fund initiated by Chinese President, Xi Jinping, would become operational by the year 2020.

The construction work on this project has already been started at Karot village of Rawalpindi district in January this year and is expected to be completed in 2020, a senior official in the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms said on Tuesday.

He said, it is the first hydropower project financed by China’s Silk Road Project for which land acquisition is being completed at a fast pace.

After completion in 5 years, the Karot Power Company will run and maintain the project for 30 years after which it will be transferred to the Punjab government.

The Project site is accessible through the road from Islamabad- Kahuta – Kotli Road approximately 29 kilometers from Kahuta village, and 65 kilometers from Islamabad.

The major project features included construction of concrete gravity 91 meters high dam with a crest length of 320 meters near the village of Gohra.

The dam’s reservoir will be approximately 152 million cubic meters in volume, with a length of 27 kilometers. However 72 homes and 58 businesses are expected to require relocation as a result of construction, while 2.8 kilometers of the Karot-Kotli road, and 8.9 kilometers of the Azad
Pattan-Kahuta road will need relocation.

The power intake structure will be constructed on right bank of the river immediately upstream of Dam site and will divert the water into headrace tunnels entering into Cavern Powerhouse.

The water will be discharged back to River Jhelum through tail-race channel located at right bank of the River Jhelum immediately downstream of Karot village.

The dam will generate mean annual energy 3,436 GWh, and will connect to Pakistan’s national electricity grid.


http://www.app.com.pk/karot-hydropower-project-to-become-operational-by-2020

@WAJsal
 
CHACHA"G" said:
Sir G , This Dam will also increase the life of all dams and other projects down streams until (Kalla Bagg) .

@WAJsal Great thread Bro , Bhasha and Dasu on the Road (As per Govt Claim) these 2 will mainly Bhasha will be a added life line to Pakistan , we need minimum 3 big Dams in 15 years or till 2030 to safe Pakistan from Water Shortage , We can also build medium Dam like one in Punjab , Chiniot dam, This will be quickly build and only site on Chenab River.

http://www.dawn.com/news/1174405

@Muhammad Omar , Bro we need some pics and updates here from you , best man for the task
dasu has no storage.

bhasha dam not started, even after 10 years of inauguration haven't bought the land let alone mobilize the contractors!
at this pace it will never be made, although i expect for political purposes, we will see GRAND ground breaking ceremony around 2018 election day
 
I pray for all the dead politicians who opposed the construction of dams in the 80's to burn in eternal hell. we could have built the same dams at probably 1/10th of the cost, avoided 3 decades of load shedding, so many floods, thousands of lives, billions in flood losses and billions through economic activity due to more power availability. Now looking back at all those losses, it would have been a lot cheaper and easier to kill the few sell out politicians who ultimately got killed in more horrible ways.

We need leaders with spines who have the vision and can do this kind of basic math and decide in favour of majority.
 
KHNP to construct US$350 million 350-MW Athhmuqam hydropower facility in Pakistan

The Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Corp. (KHNP) announced on Oct. 5 that it has been awarded the contract to construct the US$350 million 350-MW Athmuqam hydropower plant on the Neelum River about 210 km northeast from Islamabad in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB), the governmental organization in Pakistan in charge of local infrastructure development projects, published a tender for the project in January and awarded the contract to KHNP.

KHNP submitted its expression of intent in March after forming a consortium with South Korea-based companies Daelim Industrial and Lotte Engineering & Construction.

According to the contract, the agreement is based on a build-operate-transfer basis in which the consortium will operate and maintain the plant for 30 years and then transfer its rights to the Pakistani government.

The amount and details of any power purchase agreement are not immediately available.

The project is being implemented under the Pakistani government's policy for Power Generation Projects 2002, which provides incentives to private sector investment in power projects.

According to KHNP, it expects this contract to lead to its involvement in the proposed 496-MW Lower Spat Gah hydropower project also being launched by the PPIB.

According to the Pakistan Water & Development Authority, the US$1 billion project will be built 8 km downstream from Dasu in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, located on the left bank tributary of the River Indus. It will annually generate 2,007 GWh.

KHNP is a subsidiary of Korea Electric Power Corp. operating as an electric power generating company. It owns and operates nuclear, conventional hydropower, pumped-storage hydropower, fuel cell, solar and wind power generating facilities.

KHNP is based in Gyeongju, South Korea, and had branches in Fort Lee, N.J., USA, and Paris, France.
 
Founders Group seeks Kalabagh Dam construction


Salim Ahmed

Lahore—Founders Group of the business community has said that Kalabagh dam should be built at any cost as it would ensure economic development of the country within the shortest possible time.
In a meeting, leaders of the Founders Group said that Pakistan is direly needed cheap electricity, water for agriculture sector and prevention of devastating floods and it could be possible only through big water reservoirs like Kalabagh Dam.
Head of Founders Group Ijaz Butt, leaders of the group and former LCCI Presidents Mian Muhammad Ashraf, Syed Mohsin Raza Bukhari, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Tariq Hameed, Sheikh Mohammad Asif, Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Mian Muzaffar Ali, Farooq Iftikhar, Ijaz A. Mumtaz, former Senior Vice President Abdul Basit, existing Senior Vice President Almas Hyder, Vice President Nasir Saeed and other leaders of Founders Group also spoke on the occasion.
Head of Founders Group Ijaz Butt and Mian Muhammad Ashraf said that Pakistan is one of those countries where water and power scarcity have become the burning issues. They said that rising population graph can also give birth to severe food security challenges in near future therefore we need to plan today for days to come.
They said that country needs cheap electricity to run industries and sufficient water for deprived agriculture sector They said that the fact should be an eye-opener for all that almost 9 million hectors of fertile land is remained useless just because of water scarcity. Pakistan needs grow to feed its population and only solution of this challenge is Kalabagh dam which would also produce 3500 MW electricity initially at the rate of under Rs. 2 per unit.
“Benefits of Kalabagh dam are out of imagine. It would give advantage of around $ 14 billion annual to the national economy and this amount is enough to construct more dams, to give education to millions children, to provide best health facilities to the masses, to generate millions new jobs, to develop rural areas and for poverty reduction”, FG leaders added.
Ijaz Butt and Mian Muhammad Ashraf said that water resources in Pakistan are depleting rapidly and we cannot afford to waste huge amount of water to the sea. They said that Kalabagh Dam issue has been so much politicized that a consensus seems difficult therefore the government should take decision and start work.
“An opinion gained widespread support across the country that the losses of recent past floods in Pakistan which are estimated to be billion dollars could have been reduced if big dams and water reservoirs were in place”, they added.
The LCCI President said that Kalabagh dam is the most feasible project for national economy that could be completed within five years. They said that political circles are talking about Bhasha dam construction of which 10 times more difficult than Kalabagh Dam.
Founders Group leaders said that Kalabagh Dam, is not only beneficial to Punjab alone but it would be more helpful in erasing poverty from Khyber Pakhtun Khawa as it would irrigate 800000 acres of cultivable land that is located 100-150 feet above the Indus river level in the province.
http://pakobserver.net/founders-group-seeks-kalabagh-dam-construction/
 
Govt releases Rs 3.38b under PSDP 2016-17

The government has released Rs 3.38 billion to complete various water projects in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the 1st quarter of the fiscal year 2016-17.

According to a report quoting the Planning Commission data, an amount of rupees 1 billion for Kachhi Canal Project (Phase-I), rupees 600 million for Naji Gaj Dam Dadu.

A sum of rupees 110 million for Makhi Farash Link Canal Project, rupees 60 million for Kurram Tangi Dam and rupees 10 million Gomal Zam Dam.

Similarly, rupees 200 million for the construction of 100 Delay Action Dams in Balochistan and an amount of rupees 200 million for raising of Mangla Dam Project, and rupees 167.274 million for Re-construction of Shahi Kour Dam in Gwadar.
 
