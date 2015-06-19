Dams Under Construction- News and Updates...

Just noticed we don't have a thread for this topic....... @saiyan0321 ,@Arsalan , and others....
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rs100bn released for Diamer-Basha dam: PM
ISLAMABAD: (ONLINE) PML-N’s central working committee has reiterated its resolve to continue support to people of Occupied Kashmir.
Nawaz Sharif chaired meeting of PML-N’s central working party here on Monday. The meeting strongly denounced the Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and human rights violations. The meeting lauded the address of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the United Nations General Assembly session with a special focus on Kashmir issue.
It also said that resolution of Kashmir issue is vital for lasting peace in South Asia.
The meeting strongly condemned repeated ceasefire violations by India along Line of Control. Armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any foreign aggression in a befitting manner, the meeting added.
Speaking on the occasion, Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan is committed to Kashmir cause. “No power in the world can stop us from supporting the freedom struggle of Kashmiris”, he added.
He said India is mistaken if it considers that a freedom fight can be equated with terrorism.
He said government is striving to overcome all the challenges including terrorism and energy shortages.
Speaking about the economic turnaround, Nawaz said economy has been strengthened because of effective policies.
He said Karachi operation was started with the consultation of all the stakeholders’, which is yielding positive results.
“Government is also working for the development of Thar coal. Mining has started in Thar and coal based power plants are being installed there”.
He said by 2018, more than ten thousand megawatt (MW) of electricity will be added to the national grid.
Nawaz said land has been acquired for Diamer-Bhasha Dam and one hundred billion rupees has been released for this purpose.
The prime minister said Balochistan will be the major beneficiary of the CPEC Project. He said motorways and highways worth one thousand billion rupees are being constructed in the country.
Nawaz said we are also working on the social sector development and hospitals in different cities will be built in the next eighteen months.
“Government will fully compensate the farmers for the losses they have suffered due to low price of agricultural goods at the international market”. “Subsidy is also being given for installation of solar tube wells in Balochistan” Nawaz added.
Nawaz said those who faced defeat in 2013 will again lose in 2018.
http://nation.com.pk/national/10-Oct-2016/rs100bn-released-for-diamer-basha-dam-pm
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rs100bn released for Diamer-Basha dam: PM
ISLAMABAD: (ONLINE) PML-N’s central working committee has reiterated its resolve to continue support to people of Occupied Kashmir.
Nawaz Sharif chaired meeting of PML-N’s central working party here on Monday. The meeting strongly denounced the Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and human rights violations. The meeting lauded the address of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the United Nations General Assembly session with a special focus on Kashmir issue.
It also said that resolution of Kashmir issue is vital for lasting peace in South Asia.
The meeting strongly condemned repeated ceasefire violations by India along Line of Control. Armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any foreign aggression in a befitting manner, the meeting added.
Speaking on the occasion, Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan is committed to Kashmir cause. “No power in the world can stop us from supporting the freedom struggle of Kashmiris”, he added.
He said India is mistaken if it considers that a freedom fight can be equated with terrorism.
He said government is striving to overcome all the challenges including terrorism and energy shortages.
Speaking about the economic turnaround, Nawaz said economy has been strengthened because of effective policies.
He said Karachi operation was started with the consultation of all the stakeholders’, which is yielding positive results.
“Government is also working for the development of Thar coal. Mining has started in Thar and coal based power plants are being installed there”.
He said by 2018, more than ten thousand megawatt (MW) of electricity will be added to the national grid.
Nawaz said land has been acquired for Diamer-Bhasha Dam and one hundred billion rupees has been released for this purpose.
The prime minister said Balochistan will be the major beneficiary of the CPEC Project. He said motorways and highways worth one thousand billion rupees are being constructed in the country.
Nawaz said we are also working on the social sector development and hospitals in different cities will be built in the next eighteen months.
“Government will fully compensate the farmers for the losses they have suffered due to low price of agricultural goods at the international market”. “Subsidy is also being given for installation of solar tube wells in Balochistan” Nawaz added.
Nawaz said those who faced defeat in 2013 will again lose in 2018.
http://nation.com.pk/national/10-Oct-2016/rs100bn-released-for-diamer-basha-dam-pm
Last edited: