Iran is ‘world’s biggest sponsor of state terrorism’, says US Defense Secretary James Mattis

Saturday 4 February 2017 17:16 GMT

Mattis said he did not think more US troops were 'necessary' in the Middle East, however Getty Images / Alex WongThe US has called Iran the "world’s biggest sponsor of terrorism" amid heightening tensions between the two countries.US Defense Secretary James Mattis made the comment the day after Donald Trump’s government imposed new sanctions on Iran in response to it testing a ballistic missile.Iran’s state media said the Revolutionary Guards were testing out their missile systems, radars, command centres and cyber warfare systems in a show of defiance."We are working day and night for the security of the Iranian nation," said Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards' air force.Mr Mattis did not say he thought there should be more US troops in the Middle East to deal with Iran, however.He was speaking after the US imposed new sanctions on the country, comprising of restrictions on 13 individuals and 12 companies, the first time since former President Barack Obama lifted crippling economic sanctions from the country in 2015.Michael Flynn: We're officially putting Iran on noticeIn Japan at the time, Mr Mattis signalled that the US would take a tough stance on Iran compared to Mr Trump’s predecessor."As far as Iran goes, this is the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world," he said."We have seen their [Iran's] misconduct, their misbehaviour, from Lebanon and Syria to Bahrain and to Yemen and it's got to be addressed at some point," he added.Every major Muslim country in the middle east (or near by: ex; Pakistan) is accused of sponsoring terrorism.. Saudi Arabia and Iran are the relatively new comers.. before them it was Iraq, Libya Lebanon and Sudan..