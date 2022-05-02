What's new

Damn! British Mercenaries Charged By DPR With Crimes - Face Death Penalty!

Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
1,333
-1
3,736
Country
Poland
Location
Poland

Damn! British Mercenaries Charged By DPR With Crimes - Face Death Penalty!​

"The prosecutor's office of the DPR charged the mercenaries from the UK with a number of serious crimes committed by them. And under the laws of the Republic, they face the death penalty.
They (mercenaries) are not included in the categories of persons listed in Article 4 of Section I of the "Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War of August 12, 1949, as amended and supplemented", to which this Convention applies. Moreover, mercenarism has been recognized as a "military crime" and international bodies are prosecuting mercenaries in court."

www.bitchute.com

Damn! British Mercenaries Charged By DPR With Crimes - Face Death Penalty!

"The prosecutor's office of the DPR charged the mercenaries from the UK with a number of serious crimes committed by them. And under the laws of the Republic, they face the death penalty. They (mercenaries) are not included in the categories of pers…
www.bitchute.com www.bitchute.com

Tony Blair, George Bush, Donald Trump and Joe Biden should face Death Penality for crimes against civilians in Iraq too.
 
mhosein

mhosein

FULL MEMBER
May 8, 2018
337
4
567
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
To the utterly nutterly buffoons that support the West, please not (if you still possess a functioning rationale) that the Russian Federation have actually adhered to the Laws of the State and the Geneva Convention.

Remember that and shut your trap when next you run your mouth. Because ones who still possess intellect and have a serving memory, will not ever forget Abu Ghraib Prison or Guantanamo Prison.

May God protect the people of Donbass, Palestine, Kashmir, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen and Pakistan.
 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
12,455
40
16,456
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
The DPR do realize that the same thing applies to them, right? Considering they're literally not considered a state by anyone except Russia.

But what else can I expect from a bunch of moronic ethno-fascists.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

aziqbal
British aircraft carrier ‘on standby’ if tensions with Russia rise
Replies
4
Views
411
Vapnope
Vapnope
Kailash Kumar
Investigation opened into alleged war crimes by British mercenaries in Sri Lanka
Replies
1
Views
437
Shantanu_Left
Shantanu_Left
Ziri
Emirati Rulers Face Rising Pressure Over Human Rights
Replies
1
Views
442
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
Vanguard One
Four men including Hindu priest charged with rape and murder of 9-year-old girl in India
Replies
3
Views
301
Rafi
Rafi
khansaheeb
Four men charged with rape and murder of 9-year-old girl in India
Replies
3
Views
306
maverick1977
maverick1977

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom