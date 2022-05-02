Damn! British Mercenaries Charged By DPR With Crimes - Face Death Penalty!​

"The prosecutor's office of the DPR charged the mercenaries from the UK with a number of serious crimes committed by them. And under the laws of the Republic, they face the death penalty.They (mercenaries) are not included in the categories of persons listed in Article 4 of Section I of the "Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War of August 12, 1949, as amended and supplemented", to which this Convention applies. Moreover, mercenarism has been recognized as a "military crime" and international bodies are prosecuting mercenaries in court."Tony Blair, George Bush, Donald Trump and Joe Biden should face Death Penality for crimes against civilians in Iraq too.