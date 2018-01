I had been reading a bit about a plan called Atlantropa. It was envisioned by a German called Herman Sörgel in the early 20th century. His ideas were on a huge scale but seriously flawed too, but what caught my attention was the plan to create a huge hydroelectric dam on the Dardanelles.



Now such a dam would be the most powerful dam in the world by some margin. It could dwarf the capacities of the three gorges dam and the itaipu dams combined.

You could probably fit at least 100 turbines at the narrowest points of the Dardanelles. The Sea of Marmara would guarantee each one working at 100% capacity year round.

For comparison the 3 gorges dam has 32 700MW turbines but only runs at 45%. This should increase over the coming years but seasonal river flows will mean it will never run at 100% capacity. The Itaipu dam has 20 700MW turbines but run at 72% capacity. Collectively these two dams produced over 200TWh per year.

A Dardanelles dam could easily produce over 1000TWh. In 2013 Turkey consumed 1,355TWh of energy. This one dam alone could almost meet Turkey's entire energy usage if not more, making Turkey an energy exporter.



Although I don't expect this to ever happen if it did there would be some challenges.



It would cost probably over £100billion. If that amount of money can be raised it will more than pay for itself though. It will also create 10,000s of jobs.



It's not like a river where water levels rise creating large reservoirs, the Sea of Marmara would be the reservoir for the dam. To minimise disruption to the Black sea and the Sea of Mamara a canal will need to be made north of the Gallipoli peninsula. Also to reroute traffic. Some of the lower lying lands around Canakkale and Gallipoli will need some damming but if the canal can maintain the outflow of the Black Sea into the Adriatic then water levels shouldn't rise by much if at all.



There will be huge opposition because of the Montreux convention. This is where Turkey will need to be strong. It will be challenged, Navy's of many Black Sea countries will sail their ships through the Dardanelles while its being constructed. But no country would actually go to war over it.

Let me explain, war is costly, monetarily as well as the human cost. Greece, Russia and Bulgaria can not engage in a full scale war with Turkey without wrecking their own economies and potentially wrecking their own sovereignty. Which in Russia's case would mean NATO/US hovering over them like a vulture waiting to pick off the pieces. Is that really worth it over a dam and rerouted traffic? This isn't the 18th century any more where empires could be reasonably self sufficient and go after new territories. There may be some incidents during construction but the fall out will be no bigger than the fallout after Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet.

So they will protest, maybe impose some self harming sanctions. But so long as trade carries on and shipping routes are created allowing lanes from the Black Sea to the Adriatic and vice versa Turkey can force it through.

Whereas kanal Istanbul can divert a lot of traffic away from the Bosphorus and Turkey can slow down traffic through the Bosphorus making the Kanal istanbul route more appealing,they can together contribute towards undermining and making the Montreux Convention a dated and not very relevant agreement. Turkey can regain more control over the Turkish Straits and create an awful lot of energy in the process.

Click to expand...