Dalit women raped in India, police lock up her family and burn her body in the middle of night

Ok this just happened in India


A Dalit girl gets gang raped by a bunch of upper caste Hindus, she is tortured and beaten and left for dead

Indian police then lock up the dalit family


And in the middle of the night cremate or basically burn the body of the now dead dalit girl

ok I know I go.on about hindutva extremist police in India, but this is just 😳😳😳😳😳





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1311209577388683264
 
Rape capital of world modie haa tooh mumkin haa Hindutva raaj Muslims dalits and all minority groups are not safe in Endia and son of beach demand UN permanent set.
 
