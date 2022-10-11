What's new

Dalit woman gang-raped by priest, aides in Rajasthan

Zornix

Zornix

FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2022
167
0
184
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
A 50-year-old priest and his associates allegedly gang-raped a 25-year-old Dalit woman repeatedly for over a month in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the main accused, identified as Sanjay Sharma, was a family priest of the victim and used to perform prayers for her family.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at the Civil Lines police station on October 7 based on a complaint filed by the woman.

“In her complaint, the woman has said that the accused first raped her when she was alone at home and also made some obscene videos,” said Chhavi Sharma, deputy superintendent of police, Ajmer (North). “Later, he extorted money from her and raped her again with others.”

The DSP said that the accused gave sedatives to the victim and she is unable to tell how many people were involved in the crime.

“The accused threatened to kill her children and husband and make the videos public,” a second senior officer said. “She was gang-raped for the past one month.”

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she was held captive by the accused on September 22. “While she was under their captivity, the accused injected her with sedatives. When she did not return home, her husband lodged a missing person complaint after which the accused dropped her outside a police station on September 27,” the second officer added.

The accused also snatched her mobile phone, ₹12,000 in cash, gold and silver jewelleries from the woman, said police.

An FIR has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said police.

“The medical examination of the woman has been done and her statements recorded,” said the second officer. “Efforts are being made to nab the accused.”

www.hindustantimes.com

Dalit woman gang-raped by priest, aides in Rajasthan

“In her complaint, the woman has said that the accused first raped her when she was alone at home and also made some obscene videos,” said Chhavi Sharma, deputy superintendent of police, Ajmer (North). “Later, he extorted money from her and raped her again with others.”
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

KampfAlwin
Telangana: Jealous woman gets five men to rape ‘competitor’
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Wiler87
W
GamoAccu
  • Locked
Girl, 13, raped by police when she went to report rape in India
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
105
Views
3K
Wiler87
W
chinasun
indian Roorkee woman, 6-year-old daughter gangraped in moving car: Police
Replies
0
Views
374
chinasun
chinasun
chinasun
Hyderabad minor gang-raped in car; cops probe role of kin of two politicians
Replies
8
Views
553
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
GamoAccu
India's Hyderabad Jolted After Wave of Adolescent Rapes
Replies
0
Views
350
GamoAccu
GamoAccu

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom