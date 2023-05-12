Dalit mega thread

Uttar Pradesh: Hindus force themselves into house of Dalit woman and assault her, saying "She is a chamar, what will she do".
Rajasthan: Dalit attacking during wedding procession for riding horse. Article below:
Dalit groom's bindoli stopped and slapped, family thrashed; Now case registered on 27
Bhilwara News: During the marriage of a Dalit groom in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, there was a dispute regarding the removal of Bindoli where many villagers stopped the Bindoli in the middle of the way and misbehaved with the family members. Now the police have registered a case against 27 people.
Flag Arya
| Updated on: May 08, 2023 | 7:37 PM
Bhilwara:
In Bhilwara, Rajasthan, a controversy has come to the fore regarding the removal of Bindoli during the marriage of a Dalit groom. According to the information received, in Shahpura police station area of the district, in Lathiyon ka Kheda village of the area, some villagers fiercely disputed about taking out the bindoli on the mare of a Dalit groom. In fact, on Sunday late night, Raman Bairwa's Bindoli had come out in the village, where many villagers stopped the Bindoli in the middle of the way and started misbehaving with the family members. At the same time, the matter of slapping the groom Raman Bairwa by the villagers is also coming to the fore. However, after the dispute escalated, Shahpura police station in-charge Rajkumar Nayak arrived with May Jabte and pacified the atmosphere.
According to Shahpur CO Mahavir Sharma, the whole incident is of Lathiyon ka Kheda village of Shahpura police station area, where Raman Bairwa's Bindoli was coming out on Sunday, where some people of the village argued by stopping the Bindoli. After this, the police team along with Shahpura police station in-charge reached and pacified the matter.
The groom got the case registered
Tell that after getting the information of the uproar, Shahpura reached there along with Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahavir Prasad Sharma and station in-charge Rajkumar May Jabte and late night the bridegroom's bindoli was taken out under police protection. During this, while raising slogans of Jai Bhim, the groom kept the picture of Bhimrao Ambedkar with him while sitting on the mare.
And the next day, a case has been registered against 27 people on behalf of groom Raman Bairwa in Shahpura police station. Shahpura police station has registered a case and started searching for the accused. Here the station in-charge Rajkumar Nayak is still camping in the village with his jabte where additional police force has been deployed.
Police is investigating the matter
At the same time, after the incident, the groom Raman Bairwa's procession will go to Khamor village today. Here Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahavir Prasad Sharma says that the police is probing the matter thoroughly and the accused are being searched. Apart from this, station in-charge Rajkumar Nayak said that after safely evacuating Bindoli, the situation in the village is normal and now there is no dispute of any kind.
