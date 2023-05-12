What's new

Dalit mega thread

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Mar 10, 2023
386
0
332
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Uttar Pradesh: Hindus force themselves into house of Dalit woman and assault her, saying "She is a chamar, what will she do".

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1656627833513598977

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1656631491923935232

Rajasthan: Dalit attacking during wedding procession for riding horse. Article below:

Dalit groom's bindoli stopped and slapped, family thrashed; Now case registered on 27​

Bhilwara News: During the marriage of a Dalit groom in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, there was a dispute regarding the removal of Bindoli where many villagers stopped the Bindoli in the middle of the way and misbehaved with the family members. Now the police have registered a case against 27 people.​

Dalit groom's bindoli stopped and slapped, family thrashed; Now case registered on 27










0 seconds of 30 secondsVolume 0%











Flag Arya
Flag Arya | Updated on: May 08, 2023 | 7:37 PM

Bhilwara: In Bhilwara, Rajasthan, a controversy has come to the fore regarding the removal of Bindoli during the marriage of a Dalit groom. According to the information received, in Shahpura police station area of the district, in Lathiyon ka Kheda village of the area, some villagers fiercely disputed about taking out the bindoli on the mare of a Dalit groom. In fact, on Sunday late night, Raman Bairwa's Bindoli had come out in the village, where many villagers stopped the Bindoli in the middle of the way and started misbehaving with the family members. At the same time, the matter of slapping the groom Raman Bairwa by the villagers is also coming to the fore. However, after the dispute escalated, Shahpura police station in-charge Rajkumar Nayak arrived with May Jabte and pacified the atmosphere.


According to Shahpur CO Mahavir Sharma, the whole incident is of Lathiyon ka Kheda village of Shahpura police station area, where Raman Bairwa's Bindoli was coming out on Sunday, where some people of the village argued by stopping the Bindoli. After this, the police team along with Shahpura police station in-charge reached and pacified the matter.

The groom got the case registered​

Tell that after getting the information of the uproar, Shahpura reached there along with Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahavir Prasad Sharma and station in-charge Rajkumar May Jabte and late night the bridegroom's bindoli was taken out under police protection. During this, while raising slogans of Jai Bhim, the groom kept the picture of Bhimrao Ambedkar with him while sitting on the mare.

read this also: After seeing the Kerala story, I posted a status, got beaten up, threatened to cut my throat

And the next day, a case has been registered against 27 people on behalf of groom Raman Bairwa in Shahpura police station. Shahpura police station has registered a case and started searching for the accused. Here the station in-charge Rajkumar Nayak is still camping in the village with his jabte where additional police force has been deployed.

Police is investigating the matter​

At the same time, after the incident, the groom Raman Bairwa's procession will go to Khamor village today. Here Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahavir Prasad Sharma says that the police is probing the matter thoroughly and the accused are being searched. Apart from this, station in-charge Rajkumar Nayak said that after safely evacuating Bindoli, the situation in the village is normal and now there is no dispute of any kind.

www.tv9hindi.com

दलित दूल्हे की बिंदोली रोककर मारा चांटा, परिवार से मारपीट; अब 27 पर केस दर्ज

Bhilwara News: राजस्थान के भीलवाड़ा में एक दलित दूल्हे के शादी के दौरान बिंदोली निकालने को लेकर विवाद हो गया जहां कई ग्रामीणों ने बीच रास्ते में ही बिंदोली को रुकवा कर परिजनों के साथ जमकर अभद्रता की. अब पुलिस ने 27 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किा है.
www.tv9hindi.com www.tv9hindi.com
 
Last edited:
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,049
-35
4,255
Country
India
Location
India
indianexpress.com

Cops: Upper Caste men beat up Dalit groom, others; 25 booked

Based on the complaint lodged by the groom's mother-in-law Geeta Jatav on May 8, as many as 25 people were booked at the Agra Sadar Bazar police station, said police.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com

inshorts.com

Dalit groom assaulted, forced to get down from mare in Agra

A group of upper caste men allegedly beat up a 24-year-old Dalit groom and forced him off the mare in Agra. The wedding procession was on its way to a marriage hall when it came under attack. An FIR has been lodged. As per the complaint, the attackers, armed with sticks and iron rods, assaulted...
inshorts.com inshorts.com

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Dalit groom forced off horse by upper castes, women guests molested in Agra | Agra News - Times of India

AGRA: A Dalit man's wedding procession was attacked with rods and sticks and women were molested in Agra's Sohalla for the 'groom riding a horse'.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

@Drizzt @jamahir
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Windjammer
Over 189000 Attacks on Dalits in India in 4 Years !!
Replies
14
Views
606
AA_
A
hatehs
Uttar Pradesh: Hindu mob attacks Dalit wedding, assault guests and molests women for the usage of horses during wedding procession
Replies
0
Views
89
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
Gujarat: Dalit assaulted and forced to lick boots for entering temple. Same pajeets beg us to go to their temples and do pooja alongside them
Replies
6
Views
161
hatehs
hatehs
Bleek
PM orders two mega residential projects in Islamabad for overseas Pakistanis
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
90
Views
2K
waz
waz
Sharma Ji
OPINION: It is myth that dalits were always disrespected in India
Replies
13
Views
447
STREANH
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom