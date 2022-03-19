What's new

Dalit man killed for sporting moustache, accused travelled 800 km on bike to kill him in Rajasthan

Akshay89

Akshay89

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2022
275
0
273
Country
India
Location
India
A gut-wrenching incident came to light from the Bali district of Rajasthan, where a coronavirus health assistant who was working in a government hospital was killed brutally with a knife in public. The man who was stabbed to death was identified as Jitendrapal Meghwal. He was a resident of Barwa village and he was reportedly killed by two men who could not tolerate his moustache and his lifestyle, and they stabbed him to death for sporting moustache.

It is also reported that the two-man who came to kill him travelled 800 km on a bike and killed Jitendrapal on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in the afternoon.

The accused has been identified as Suraj Singh Rajpurohit and Ramesh Singh. According to reports, a dispute took place between Meghwal and them on June 23, 2020, and now after two years, they killed Meghwal as he became famous on social media for his stylish moustache. Both the accused have now been arrested by the police on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

The report also mentions that the killers stabbed Jitendrapal Meghwal seven times with a knife. After the incident, the family members of Meghwal and villagers protested outside Bali hospital and demanded to catch the accused.

What happened on June 23, 2020?​

A dispute took place between Jitendra Meghwal and the other two miscreants on June 23, 2020. On that day, Meghwal was sitting outside his house in Barwa village and he had an exchange of words with Suraj Singh Rajpurohit of the village who was passing by. Suraj Singh Rajpurohit, at that time, made some comments saying how did you make eye contact with me.

After this, the fight escalated and landed in a physical fight as Jitendrapal Meghwal lodged a case of assault against Suraj Singh Rajpurohit and his two accomplices. After the case was filed, the accused were angry with Jitendra, and then later killed him.



Let me tag the Hinduwadis @SuvarnaTeja @Kingdom come @Sudarshan @jamahir @srshkmr @VkdIndian @Suriya
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
24,657
17
21,692
Country
India
Location
India
Akshay89 said:
Let me tag the Hinduwadis @SuvarnaTeja @Kingdom come @Sudarshan @jamahir @srshkmr @VkdIndian @Suriya
Click to expand...

LOL.

But about the atrocity, well, India still lives in 1000 BC. Those who did the atrocity should be presented to a firing squad in a stadium and the event livestreamed on YouTube.

But Akshay, you posted about this anti-human act and idea by right-wing Hindus but why are you supporting the right-wingers among Muslims ?
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
6,699
20
7,809
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Akshay89 said:
A dispute took place between Jitendra Meghwal and the other two miscreants on June 23, 2020. On that day, Meghwal was sitting outside his house in Barwa village and he had an exchange of words with Suraj Singh Rajpurohit of the village who was passing by. Suraj Singh Rajpurohit, at that time, made some comments saying how did you make eye contact with me.
Click to expand...

Sounds like Jim Crow is alive and well in India
 
Akshay89

Akshay89

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2022
275
0
273
Country
India
Location
India
jamahir said:
LOL.

But about the atrocity, well, India still lives in 1000 BC. Those who did the atrocity should be presented to a firing squad in a stadium and the event livestreamed on YouTube.

But Akshay, you posted about this anti-human act and idea by right-wing Hindus but why are you supporting the right-wingers among Muslims ?
Click to expand...
You want Indian Muslims to become the Neo Dalits of Hindi Rashtra and turn the other cheek in front of Hinduwadis.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
24,657
17
21,692
Country
India
Location
India
Akshay89 said:
You want Indian Muslims to become the Neo Dalits of Hindi Rashtra and turn the other cheek in front of Hinduwadis.
Click to expand...

When many Indian Muslims don't know the philosophy of Islam they simply become the mirror reflection of the Hindutvadis.
 
Akshay89

Akshay89

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2022
275
0
273
Country
India
Location
India
jamahir said:
When many Indian Muslims don't know the philosophy of Islam they simply become the mirror reflection of the Hindutvadis.
Click to expand...
They know the philosophy of Islam well. The philosophy of Islam is to fight injustice.

This is the only reason why Sanghis have not attempted to genocide them.
 
L

Longhorn

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 22, 2019
2,249
3
3,317
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
jamahir said:
When many Indian Muslims don't know the philosophy of Islam they simply become the mirror reflection of the Hindutvadis.
Click to expand...
Not just Indian Muslims.
I've said this before and I'll say it once again, Hindutvadis and mullahists are two cheeks of the same arse.
They don't realise how alike they actually are.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hiptullha
On Camera, Dalit Man Beaten To Death Over Love Affair In Rajasthan
Replies
1
Views
257
Dalit
Dalit
D
Rajasthan: Dalit IPS officer rides horse under heavy police protection for pre-wedding ceremony in Jaipur
Replies
8
Views
509
HammerHead081
HammerHead081
HostileInsurgent
Rajasthan: Hindu Dalit man beaten to death by Sagar Qureshi, Imran and others in Jhalawar, video goes viral.
Replies
11
Views
583
hussain0216
hussain0216
Vanguard One
Girl, 3, Raped, Killed By Man In Relationship With Her Grandmother: Cops
Replies
0
Views
325
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
D
Indian Woman Ties Knot With Her Rapist At Police Station In India's Rajasthan
Replies
2
Views
305
Salman Baig
Salman Baig

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom