Dalit man killed for sporting moustache, accused travelled 800 km on bike to kill him in Rajasthan

A dispute took place between Jitendra Meghwal and the other two miscreants on June 23, 2020. On that day, Meghwal was sitting outside his house in Barwa village and he had an exchange of words with Suraj Singh Rajpurohit of the village who was passing by. Suraj Singh Rajpurohit, at that time, made some comments saying how did you make eye contact with me.