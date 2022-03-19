Dalit man killed for sporting moustache, accused travelled 800 km on bike to kill him in Rajasthan

A gut-wrenching incident came to light from the Bali district of Rajasthan, where a coronavirus health assistant who was working in a government hospital was killed brutally with a knife in public. The man who was stabbed to death was identified as Jitendrapal Meghwal. He was a resident of Barwa village and he was reportedly killed by two men who could not tolerate his moustache and his lifestyle, and they stabbed him to death for sporting moustache.
It is also reported that the two-man who came to kill him travelled 800 km on a bike and killed Jitendrapal on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in the afternoon.
The accused has been identified as Suraj Singh Rajpurohit and Ramesh Singh. According to reports, a dispute took place between Meghwal and them on June 23, 2020, and now after two years, they killed Meghwal as he became famous on social media for his stylish moustache. Both the accused have now been arrested by the police on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
The report also mentions that the killers stabbed Jitendrapal Meghwal seven times with a knife. After the incident, the family members of Meghwal and villagers protested outside Bali hospital and demanded to catch the accused.
After this, the fight escalated and landed in a physical fight as Jitendrapal Meghwal lodged a case of assault against Suraj Singh Rajpurohit and his two accomplices. After the case was filed, the accused were angry with Jitendra, and then later killed him.
What happened on June 23, 2020?A dispute took place between Jitendra Meghwal and the other two miscreants on June 23, 2020. On that day, Meghwal was sitting outside his house in Barwa village and he had an exchange of words with Suraj Singh Rajpurohit of the village who was passing by. Suraj Singh Rajpurohit, at that time, made some comments saying how did you make eye contact with me.
