Dalio Says 'Time Is on China's Side' in Power Struggle With U.S.

Hema Parmar
Tue, October 13, 2020, 4:40 AM GMT+7·2 mins read



(Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said China has an advantage over the U.S. on a range of issues.
“Time is on China’s side and it’s not on the United States’ side, for various developments,” Dalio said Monday in a conversation with New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman at the Milken Institute Global Conference. “What’s going to be a difficult situation in the new administration is destiny is on the side of China growing, and doing better probably.”
He noted how China’s economy has rebounded faster during the pandemic than that of the U.S. and that the listing of “hot” companies on Chinese stock markets is attracting capital. He also said China’s higher interest rates mean the nation is in a better position of “not having to print money.”



He reiterated those views on Monday.
“You’re going to see the internationalization of the renminbi, which was intentionally not developed before, because it is a threat to the American world order,” said Dalio, 71.
Read more: Dalio Evokes WW2 Parallels Looking to U.S.-China Clash
This year has been a rough one for Westport, Connecticut-based Bridgewater, the world’s biggest hedge fund firm. Its flagship Pure Alpha II fund fell 18.6% through August. The firm manages about $148 billion, down from roughly $160 billion at the start of the year.
Those financiers gave wealth that was not theirs to China. So many are going to die because of those damn lying thieving financiers.
 
