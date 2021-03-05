Daku Zardari Establishes Real "Civilain Supermacy" in Pakistan

Zardari not only earned $4.3 million from the submarine deal but also became 11th president of PakistanAll this while naval chief who was coaccused along with daku Zardari was brought back from USA, stripped of his rank and benefits and 475.5 million were extracted from himNow compare that to Daku Zardari who not only paid a single penny back but also became president of Pakistan while another coaccused president of France got a 3 years jail sentence in FranceThis is the kind of "civilian supermacy" that leftist liberals of Pakistan want to establish in Pakistan