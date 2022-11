SIPRA said: May be, but this is most important news, at the moment. Warrants a new thread. All media is ablaze with this news. Click to expand...

Media can discuss, we can discuss all day n night.What matters: Is there legit accountability process? No. Arshad Sharif's killers are roaming free. Those who attempted assasination of Imran Khan are at large.Swift justice and accountability is the way forward, if we fail to do it, Pakistan may disintegrate like Soviet Union (they had mightiest military tech). Those who are in power must dread the day when Pakistan defaults, because then mob justice will come. But I am sure the power corridors are well aware of it.Pakistan has to gather 36 billion USD till July 2023 for debt servicing/budget etc. We have 4.5 billion right now.