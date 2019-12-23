Daily Tech Motivation

I realised we have a growing tech industry in Pakistan and there are many people who are grabbing the ropes to tackle global challenges. However, we lose our motivation because we are also constantly being pushed in competition and our friends, family or even co-workers sometimes don't help us meet our potential let alone exceed.Thats why I think it's helpful that we should all try to motivate one another, so that our society can develop rather than pull down others who are struggling in life the same way as ourselves.I came across this picture and felt it is very motivating for those who are in Freelancing or even doing any job. You can always play smart and take shortcuts but if you miss client's requirements, then there is no point going the extra mile. I hope all friends who are doing graphics designing, content writing or even digital marketing work can take this as a valuable lesson. Keep sharing your motivational pictures or stories in this thread. Also I linked picture with source for credit and to avoid copyrights.Thanks.