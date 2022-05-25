●●● Daily Processions All Over Pakistan Must ●●●

Azadi March will culminate in a sit-in in Islamabad. A sit in is an Static phenomenon where you don't have initiative and it is very hard to keep going because of people cannot live in the open, they have needs.

PTI and IK must plan for daily rallies and processions all over in Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan, Islamabad, and KPK.

Procession bring life to an gstandstill and they shall put immense pressure on imported and the NEUTRALS.

It is an ASAP MUST HAVE.