Daily Items Price Hike

Prices of essential food items on the rise

ISLAMABAD: After recent hike in petroleum products' prices in Lahore and Pakistan, significant increase was recorded in the prices of essential food items during last week as compared to the preceding week, reveals a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Saturday.The prices of major petroleum products have been increased considerably last week as compared to the preceding week. According to new rates, petrol price raised by Rs 4.12 per litre from Rs 109.13 to Rs 113.25 per litre, Rs 5.57 in HOBC price from Rs 138.33 to Rs 143.90 per litre, Rs 2.14 per litre in kerosene oil from Rs 105.99 to Rs 108.13 per litre, Rs 4.69 per litre in HSD price from Rs 112.26 to Rs 116.95 per litre and LDO price surged by Rs 2.81 per litre from Rs 98.43 to Rs 101.24 per litre.Traders and wholesalers in different markets of the twin cities of Rawalpindi/Islamabad told Business Recorder that transportation cost has increased five to 10 percent with the increase in prices of petroleum products.Resultantly, sky-rocketing increase was witnessed in the prices of all essential kitchen items, including perishable and non-perishable food items supplied to the twin cities from other parts of the country. They said that consumers were paying at least Rs 5-10 per kg more for vegetables due to increase in transportation charges.They maintained that sugar price was increased by Rs 2 per kg and was available at Rs 58 per kg against Rs 56 last week price, onions were available at Rs 70-80 per kg, potatoes at Rs 65 per kg, chicken was available at Rs 145-160 per kg against Rs 140-150 per kg last week, reflecting any increase of Rs 50-10 per kg last week as compared to the preceding week.Presently, all vegetables particularly tomatoes, onions and potatoes were being sold at higher prices after Eidul Fitr and their price would further increase in the coming days ahead of Eidul Azha, they said.The survey noted cooking oil (2.5 liter tin) was being sold at Rs 530, vegetable ghee (2.5 kg tin) at Rs 490, vegetable ghee loose was available at Rs 168 per kg, and fresh milk was being sold at Rs 90 per litre last week as compared to the preceding week.During the week under review, carrot was being sold at Rs 90-120 per kg, radish at Rs 80 per kg shimla mirch at Rs 120 per kg, keralla at Rs 60-70 per kg, arvi at Rs 80 per kg, peas at Rs 120 per kg, cabbage at Rs 60-80 per kg and cucumber was being sold at Rs at Rs 100 per kg last week as compared to the preceding week.Food items, which prices remained stable last week as compared to the preceding week include: pulses, rice Basmati broken and meat as Masoor washed was available at Rs 120-130 against Rs 110-115 week past price, Moong washed at Rs 130-150 per kg and mash washed at Rs 140-160 per kg, basmati rice broken was being sold at Rs 90 per kg, while mutton was available at 600-620 per kg per kg, beef was being sold at Rs 280-300 per kg last week as compared to the preceding week.Meanwhile, fruits prices remain unchanged last week as compared to the preceding week, as banana was available at Rs 80-120 per dozen, apple at Rs 100-200 per kg and grapes at Rs 350-400 per kg last week as compared to the preceding week.