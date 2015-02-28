/ Register

  • Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Daesh Watch

Discussion in 'Pakistan's Internal Security' started by Horus, Feb 28, 2015.

Page 1 of 5
  1. Feb 28, 2015 #1
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    Messages:
    37,659
    Joined:
    May 3, 2009
    Ratings:
    +365 / 87,743 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Australia
    This thread will keep track of the terrorist organization Daesh's activities in Pakistan.

    We'll monitor the following on this thread.

    * Assessment of new 'joinings' from TTP etc.
    * Daesh operatives captured/killed
    * Financing
    * Any political support
    * Propaganda directed at Pakistan
    * Any alliances with other Terrorist groups
    * Tactics and strategies
    * Use all of the above to present threat analysis.

    Starting Point - Daesh in South Asia's central commander Yousaf al Salafi arrested and a number of low facilitators in custody.

    Keep it to the point.
     
  2. Feb 28, 2015 #2
    Gufi

    Gufi PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Messages:
    2,899
    Joined:
    Dec 3, 2014
    Ratings:
    +36 / 4,933 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Presence of ISIS not found in Punjab: IG Punjab | Pakistan | Dunya News

    starting the thread with some good news...

    ISIS Can't Get a Foothold in Pakistan, Where Other Groups Dominate
    Another article worth the read. It details the similarities between ISIS and TTP and summarizes that there are too many terrorist groups in Pakistan for a new one to thrive. But warns that there are roots being seen. Ends with telling the audience that the Pakistani Government saying that it is going hard against terror but gives a slightly hesitant outlook at continuance of policies.

    Pakistan ready to deal with Daish dangers: FO - thenews.com.pk
    All three are recent posts in this week. The main thing we can pick up is that there is a active search going on to find any ISIS splinter group or sympathizers. A very pro active approach is being used to hunt out the group and not let it get a foothold in Pakistan.
    ISIS Recruiters Setting Up Shop in Militant-Rich Pakistan -- News from Antiwar.com
    I do not know how authentic this source is but there is a this link which is there also.
    ISIL infiltrates militant networks in Pakistan | The National
    The main fear of propaganda against Pakistan is more from the local news channel which is anti Pakistan and anti army. The damage caused by local news channels is them being linked as references and the news spread in western newspapers.
     
    Last edited: Feb 28, 2015
  3. Feb 28, 2015 #3
    AXO4D

    AXO4D FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    157
    Joined:
    Oct 22, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 103 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    are there chances of isis coming to pakistan??
    i know ttp make alliance with them but they are like already on ventilator..
     
  4. Feb 28, 2015 #4
    Jungibaaz

    Jungibaaz MODERATOR

    Messages:
    6,192
    Joined:
    Jul 4, 2010
    Ratings:
    +70 / 11,956 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    ISIS and the people that they seem to draw even without contact are most certainly a threat to Pakistan. You can bet on it.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Feb 28, 2015 #5
    indianBong

    indianBong FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,128
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2015
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,515 / -1
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Someone please tell me... what does the word "daesh" mean... and why is it used for ISIS?
     
  6. Feb 28, 2015 #6
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    28,403
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 43,156 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    ad-Dawlah al-Islāmīyah fī al-'Irāq wash-Shām
    It means Islamic state in Iraq and Syria
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  7. Feb 28, 2015 #7
    indianBong

    indianBong FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,128
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2015
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,515 / -1
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
  8. Feb 28, 2015 #8
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    28,403
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 43,156 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I prefer to call them daeshholes:sniper:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  9. Feb 28, 2015 #9
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    Messages:
    37,659
    Joined:
    May 3, 2009
    Ratings:
    +365 / 87,743 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Australia
    It means '' those who sow discord''
     
  10. Feb 28, 2015 #10
    Rana Thakur

    Rana Thakur BANNED

    Messages:
    164
    Joined:
    Feb 28, 2015
    Ratings:
    +1 / 438 / -6
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Are you blind? Why don't you ban this @Meong . Just look what is he doing. He is openly abusing people. You have time to post, but not to ban?:hitwall:
     
  11. Mar 2, 2015 #11
    Yazp

    Yazp FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    589
    Joined:
    Feb 11, 2014
    Ratings:
    +2 / 919 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I've seen a convoy with the ISIS flag in Zamzama, Karachi! This was last Ramazan. Three Toyota Landcruisers. All in black with the Daesh flag on the front flag pole! Later on we notified the Intelligence and I never saw those cars again. I have also seen many wall chalkings of the ISIS in Karachi.
    Has anyone else seen them?
     
  12. Mar 13, 2015 #12
    Abu Zolfiqar

    Abu Zolfiqar Rest in Peace

    Messages:
    22,559
    Joined:
    Feb 12, 2009
    Ratings:
    +22 / 24,097 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    havent noticed or heard any of their sightings or graffiti in Peshawar.....in Mardan and in N. Waz there were pro daesh writings on the wall near a bunch of shops but the security forces removed it (in the latter case)

    if/when you see anyone with the flag or talking good about them or distributing their literature or DVD propagandas - REPORT the motherfuckers. Call security forces hotline # 1135


    by the way good job and bravo to you for being active on this.....i hope more such people will do the right thing
     
  13. Mar 13, 2015 #13
    balixd

    balixd STAFF

    Messages:
    5,727
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2012
    Ratings:
    +17 / 9,216 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    According to Ch.Nisar, ISIS itself does not exist in Pakistan, he said in his recent interview to PTW World.
    However he continued to say that Some elements in Pakistan, who had taken up arms against state are using the name ISIS to scare off the people........He was pointing towards JHA who vowed allegiance to ISIS, some local militants using the name ISIS, in a desperate attempt to call them out

    IS slogans appear on walls in H-9, Islamabad | Asia Despatch
     

    Attached Files:

  14. Mar 14, 2015 #14
    Abu Zolfiqar

    Abu Zolfiqar Rest in Peace

    Messages:
    22,559
    Joined:
    Feb 12, 2009
    Ratings:
    +22 / 24,097 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
  15. Mar 15, 2015 #15
    pak-marine

    pak-marine ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,573
    Joined:
    May 3, 2009
    Ratings:
    +6 / 8,987 / -23
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    IS not a threat to Pakistan: Peshawar Corps Commander
    DAWN.COM — UPDATED about 4 hours ago
    6 COMMENTS
    [​IMG] PRINT
    [​IMG]
    Islamic State (IS) militants at an undisclosed location.- AFP/File
    PESHAWAR: Corps Commander Lieutenant General Hidayat-ur-Rehman on Saturday said Middle Eastern terrorist group Daesh (also self-styled as the Islamic State) poses no threat to Pakistan.

    Speaking to journalists alongside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Mehtab Khan Abbasi, Gen Hidayat said there was no need to fret about Daesh or its potential emergence in the country.

    “For us it’s just a change of name, and there is no need for Pakistanis to worry. There are several defections in the Taliban now, which are becoming part of Daesh. But we’re well aware of the situation and are able to tackle them effectively,” said the Peshawar Corps Commander.

    Gen Hidayat rebuffed the perception that the terrorist group was silently spreading across the country, saying that the army and security forces were in control of the situation.

    He added that security forces had been dealing with the Taliban for over 12 years, and Daesh was no different to the TTP.

    He also said militant havens have been destroyed with the help of public support, and that the Taliban would not be allowed to hide anywhere.

    The Corps Commander revealed that the army was involved in several other operations against militants, apart from operation Zarb-e-Azb.

    Daesh— or Islamic State— had recently announced it was setting itself up for operations in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

    Know more: Govt in a state of denial about Daesh?

    Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs and National Security, Sartaj Aziz, had also mirrored Gen Hidayat’s stance a few weeks ago, saying the emergence of Islamic State is not a real problem for Pakistan.
     
Page 1 of 5
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 0 (Users: 0, Guests: 0)