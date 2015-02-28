Daesh Watch

In a series of interviews in Karachi near the border of Balochistan, influential members of that shadow community said the ISIL cells had plugged into a decade-old logistics network shared by militants and criminals that enables them to smuggle people and weapons into Balochistan from Afghanistan, Iran and the north-western tribal areas of Pakistan.



Through a retired Afghan Taliban commander, The National was introduced to the head of an ISIL Khorasan cell in the Makran coastal district of Balochistan.



The ISIL cell leader, a middle-aged ethnic Baloch from Makran, introduced himself as “Rahim”, and said he had previously fought in Afghanistan for the Taliban.

