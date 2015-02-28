Daesh Watch

This thread will keep track of the terrorist organization Daesh's activities in Pakistan. We'll monitor the following on this thread. * Assessment of new 'joinings' from TTP etc. * Daesh operatives captured/killed * Financing * Any political support * Propaganda directed at Pakistan * Any alliances with other Terrorist groups * Tactics and strategies * Use all of the above to present threat analysis. Starting Point - Daesh in South Asia's central commander Yousaf al Salafi arrested and a number of low facilitators in custody. Keep it to the point.