Daesh commander killed in Mastung IBO

Still need drones and MRAPs. Otherwise we'll be loosing countless lives.Lots of cleaning up going on
Still need drones and MRAPs. Otherwise we'll be loosing countless lives.
we have avenged him. May mr siraj get higher ranks in heaven
Terrorist thought to be responsible for over 150 killed, hundreds injured in election rally bombing in Balochistan
KARACHI:
Security forces on Sunday killed the suspected mastermind of a 2018 election rally bombing that killed over 150 people and injured hundreds in the Balochistan province.
The alleged terrorist Mumtaz, also known as Mota Pehalwan, was killed in a security operation in Mastung district, located 50 kilometres (31 miles), from Quetta, the deputy commissioner of the district, Ilyas Kubzai, told reporters.
Over 150 people were killed and more than 200 injured on July 13, 2018, in a suicide blast targeting the election rally of a local politician in Mastung.
The Da'ish terror group, also known as ISIS, had claimed responsibility for the attack.
Over the course of the last decade, Balochistan, and especially Quetta, has faced a deadly wave of violence and bombings.
Aside from its rich mineral deposits, the province is also a key route of $64 billion megaproject, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which aims to connect China's strategically important northwestern Xinxiang province to Balochistan's Gwadar port through a network of roads, railways, and pipelines to transport cargo, oil, and gas.
I know the answer to this oneidk why we are still riding pickup trucks.
Its the IEDs that are spread over entire Balochistan without anyone ever noticing. That is the threat we need to neutralize because we have lost too many.
On topic, he was the mastermind of an attack that happened in 2018, and he kept alluding the authorities for 3 years, shows that either the enemy was successful in infiltrating to this extent or our own agencies simply failed.
Now the question is after 3 years is it really the support that is drying up, or the asshole outlived his utility?
This year has been bloody and we have not responded back to the enemy. This only boosts their confidence to continue.