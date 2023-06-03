What's new

'Dacoits in Kacha areas have American weapons, Indian training'

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

The police officials told the committee that since last year, the police had not been given funds for the provision of armoured personnel carriers (APCs). If the police got the APCs, a police official added, “it would help us in the ongoing operation”.

In his briefing, the Rajanpur DPO dilated on the issues related to infrastructure in the Kacha areas. “In the rainy season, the area becomes inaccessible. We have written to the chief secretary for building two bridges and some roads,” he said.

“If roads and bridges are built, it will become difficult for dacoits to stay in the area,” he added. A representative of the Punjab chief secretary said that a proposal to build 20 different roads, 40 pickets, and four base camps in the area was under consideration.

During the meeting, committee member Syed Sami Gilani raised the issue of the Fourth Schedule – a list of persons proscribed by the provincial Home Department under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Gilani said that since last 15 years, people have been placed on the Fourth Schedule and which made their lives difficult. “The people whose names have been cleared, should be removed from the Fourth Schedule,” he urged.

A Punjab government officer told the committee that there were lots of restrictions regarding the Fourth Schedule because of the measures pertaining to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in the last few years.

Also read TTP present in Kacha areas, says Punjab IG

“Relief is being provided to the people now,” the officer said. “People should apply according to the procedure, and if they are cleared by the district intelligence committees, then their names will be removed from the Fourth Schedule,” he added.

Another committee member, Chaudhry Ashraf, raised the issue of his illegal arrest. The former director general of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) replied that permission was not taken from the National Assembly speaker for the arrest.

“Action is being taken against officials who arrested Chaudhry Ashraf,” he said. The chair observed that all the anti-corruption officials of Punjab, who arrested Chaudhry Ashraf, should appear in the committee meeting.

Anyone believe this drama by napak army or government? India is better than you snakes, and your words are worth less than shit, you liars.
 

