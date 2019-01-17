What's new

Daal Chawal - A diet that can save the world?

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
76,003
80
125,124
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Daal Chawal - A diet that can save the world?
AFP
January 17, 2019

1890361-daall-1547713962-956-640x480.jpg



PARIS: Coming to dining tables everywhere by 2050 are porridge for breakfast, rice for lunch, a dinner of lentils and vegetables and a single hamburger every few weeks, as a treat.

Here is a rundown of the daily meal plan that dozens of health and environment experts are urging the world to adopt in order to sustain a global population of 10 billion by mid-century, while reining in climate change and preventing millions of premature deaths each year.

The team behind a landmark food study published Thursday in The Lancet say intake of some foods such as meat and sugar needs to fall by half by 2050 to reduce the global burden posed by the three billion people on Earth who are either over- or under-fed.

1889238-redmeat-1547610114.jpg

PHOTO: STOCK PHOTO

While richer nations must drastically slash their meat consumption, regions such as South Asia currently experience a dearth of calories and protein from a lack of red meat. Livestock farming is catastrophic for the environment, producing up to 18% of global greenhouse gases and contributing to deforestation and water shortages.

Under the new regimen, adults would be limited to 14 grammes of red meat a day and get no more than 30 calories from it. A quarter-pounder burger patty contains roughly 450 calories and North Americans alone consume more than six times the current daily recommended red meat intake of between 50-70 grammes. The diet recommends no more than 29 grammes of daily poultry – around one and a half chicken nuggets – and 13 grammes of eggs, or just 1.5 a week.

1728591-kinnowx-1528255527.jpg



The team said consumption of fruits, vegetables, and legumes such as chickpeas and lentils must increase more than two fold, particularly in poorer nations where more than 800 million people get insufficient calories. More wholegrain foods such as barley and brown rice are needed but starchy vegetables like potatoes and cassava are limited to 50 grammes a day.

The authors of the report noted that the ideal diet would vary from region to region, stressing that their menu was designed to show how everyone could get their 2,500 daily calories, keep healthy and aid the planet.

“Eating less red meat – which is mostly a challenge in changing human behaviour – is crucial,” Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Change Impact Research and one of the authors said. “But something equally dramatic that is less talked about is the reduction in conventional cereal and tubers and the transition to nuts, fruits, vegetables and beans as a principal source of nutrition.”

daal-1547713987.jpeg



The authors estimate their diet would improve intakes of most vital nutrients while slashing consumption of unhealthy saturated fats. Healthy sources of fat such as nuts and seeds receive a boost: You could eat up to 75 grammes a day of peanuts, but would need to cut back on other unsaturated fats such as oily fish on those days.

Ultimately the new diet could globally prevent up to 11.6 million premature deaths per year, according to its creators.
 
Moon

Moon

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
2,504
2
3,074
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ghazi52 said:
Daal Chawal - A diet that can save the world?
AFP
January 17, 2019

1890361-daall-1547713962-956-640x480.jpg



PARIS: Coming to dining tables everywhere by 2050 are porridge for breakfast, rice for lunch, a dinner of lentils and vegetables and a single hamburger every few weeks, as a treat.

Here is a rundown of the daily meal plan that dozens of health and environment experts are urging the world to adopt in order to sustain a global population of 10 billion by mid-century, while reining in climate change and preventing millions of premature deaths each year.

The team behind a landmark food study published Thursday in The Lancet say intake of some foods such as meat and sugar needs to fall by half by 2050 to reduce the global burden posed by the three billion people on Earth who are either over- or under-fed.

1889238-redmeat-1547610114.jpg

PHOTO: STOCK PHOTO

While richer nations must drastically slash their meat consumption, regions such as South Asia currently experience a dearth of calories and protein from a lack of red meat. Livestock farming is catastrophic for the environment, producing up to 18% of global greenhouse gases and contributing to deforestation and water shortages.

Under the new regimen, adults would be limited to 14 grammes of red meat a day and get no more than 30 calories from it. A quarter-pounder burger patty contains roughly 450 calories and North Americans alone consume more than six times the current daily recommended red meat intake of between 50-70 grammes. The diet recommends no more than 29 grammes of daily poultry – around one and a half chicken nuggets – and 13 grammes of eggs, or just 1.5 a week.

1728591-kinnowx-1528255527.jpg



The team said consumption of fruits, vegetables, and legumes such as chickpeas and lentils must increase more than two fold, particularly in poorer nations where more than 800 million people get insufficient calories. More wholegrain foods such as barley and brown rice are needed but starchy vegetables like potatoes and cassava are limited to 50 grammes a day.

The authors of the report noted that the ideal diet would vary from region to region, stressing that their menu was designed to show how everyone could get their 2,500 daily calories, keep healthy and aid the planet.

“Eating less red meat – which is mostly a challenge in changing human behaviour – is crucial,” Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Change Impact Research and one of the authors said. “But something equally dramatic that is less talked about is the reduction in conventional cereal and tubers and the transition to nuts, fruits, vegetables and beans as a principal source of nutrition.”

daal-1547713987.jpeg



The authors estimate their diet would improve intakes of most vital nutrients while slashing consumption of unhealthy saturated fats. Healthy sources of fat such as nuts and seeds receive a boost: You could eat up to 75 grammes a day of peanuts, but would need to cut back on other unsaturated fats such as oily fish on those days.

Ultimately the new diet could globally prevent up to 11.6 million premature deaths per year, according to its creators.
Click to expand...
Hot Daal Chawal with butter :happy:
 
Valar.

Valar.

BANNED
Nov 29, 2017
3,208
-6
7,774
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I don't like Daal Chawal mostly because I hate Daal Moong. Plus, I also don't like topping up rice with some curry.

Though, I love Daal Masoor(lentils). Once in a month, I cook Kichri of Daal Masoor and Rice with a lot ginger and eat it with alot of salad.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
63,019
5
50,532
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Tps43 said:
Can El Sidd elaborate this?
Click to expand...

I dont know about El Sidd but Parisians ate horses, mules and Zoo animals to survive the last Great war.

They are deeply paranoid and just because People bought into the Croissant, they wont be having Lab meat every full moon and eat Daal to survive.

Expect a whooping of some Daalsaazars
 
Tps43

Tps43

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 14, 2016
4,885
16
10,598
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Retired Troll said:
I dont know about El Sidd but Parisians ate horses, mules and Zoo animals to survive the last Great war.

They are deeply paranoid and just because People bought into the Croissant, they wont be having Lab meat every full moon and eat Daal to survive.

Expect a whooping of some Daalsaazars
Click to expand...
Irani turkemen still eat horses meat .
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Chakar The Great
World Pulses Day 2022: Pakistan's Daal Consumption in Sharp Decline
Replies
1
Views
327
SaadH
S
R
World Pulses Day 2022: Pakistan's Daal Consumption in Sharp Decline
Replies
1
Views
230
RiazHaq
R
ghazi52
Some of Pakistan's favorite dishes for Ramadan
Replies
3
Views
144
Zee-shaun
Zee-shaun
beijingwalker
Study Finds 90% of Chinese Consumers Ready to Eat Cultivated Meat , China consumes 30% of the world's meat, the single largest market globally
Replies
13
Views
473
letsrock
L
beijingwalker
China can teach the West a valuable lesson on inflation
Replies
1
Views
173
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom