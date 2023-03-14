D.I.Khan: Two terrorists killed in exchange of fire with police - March 2023

Pakistan Ka Beta
- Aug 7, 2019
D.I.Khan: Two terrorists killed in exchange of fire with police
March 14, 2023
Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with police near Baghwani bridge area of Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.
The police were conducting a search operation in the area when the terrorists opened fire on them.
