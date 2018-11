D-8 countries including Pakistan asked to ditch dollar for national currencies

4 Nov, 2018

ANKARA – Thanks to the mechanism to use non-dollar and non-Euro currencies by D-8 member states, taking advantage of national currencies is a priority, Head of Iran expert group in D-8 Commission said.Speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Friday, Abolghasem Tahmasebi said during the meeting issues related to D-8 annual plans and also the budget were discussed.The annual budget and also establishing D-8 university were also ratified in the meeting, he said.Referring to using national currencies for trade, Tahmasebi said trade will be facilitated as a result.He also referred to launching D-8 credit card by Malaysian delegation which is the same as master card, saying the issue will be reviewed by the member states.The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8, is an organization for development of co-operation among the following countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Turkey. APP/IRNA